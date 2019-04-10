Kacey Musgraves Opens up About Influence of Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton

Kacey Musgraves has had an unforgettable year, ever since the release of her critically-acclaimed Golden Hour record. The project, which earned two Grammy Awards (for both Country Album of the Year and Album of the Year), earned another trophy this week, when Musgraves took home the ACM Award for Album of the Year.

The Texan drew on many of her previous influences to make Golden Hour, and admits she likely wouldn’t be the artist — or person — she is without listening to the music she did while growing up.

“Two of my biggest influences would be Loretta Lynn and Dolly Parton, not just because of their remarkable appearances but because of the substance that they infused into their songs,” Musgraves shared with PopCulture.com and other media backstage at the ACM Awards. “I don’t take that lightly that they paved the pathway for me. I grew up singing up all their songs. They’re ingrained in my brain. It’s really important to me.”

Musgraves is grateful that Golden Hour was so well received by so many, since it started out as a reflection of her own personal journey.

“I don’t think I have the depth of words to describe just how exciting and fun and memorable and meaningful this entire album process has been for me,” Musgraves said. “Of course, accolades are amazing, but this album is very personal to me. It was born out of finding the love of my life, my eyes and heart opening to humanity and to the world, and, in turn, my songwriting changing a lot.

“Some wonderful people made this record with me,” she continued. “My team and I, we have so much fun working together and working hard. I don’t know. I think when I’m an old lady someday, I think with a rhinestone oxygen tank, it’ll hit me, but I haven’t had much time to stop and really think about everything.”

Musgraves has, like many other artists, been a vocal advocate for having more female artists on the radio and headlining shows, even though she thinks there are more important things fight for.

“I think that antennas are definitely up and listening when it comes to more equality in this genre,” Musgraves said. “I hope to see it turn in some other ways towards other avenues of equality, such as including more country artists and songwriters of color or our friends from the LGBTQ community. I think there’s a lot more work to be done in the equality department than just gender. That’s a blip on the scale really.”

Musgraves also won the ACM Award for Female Vocalist of the Year, but she mostly just wants to be known as a great singer, regardless of genre.

“On the subject of females in country music, which is one that is very tired at this point, it’s one that we’re so beat on the head with,” said Musgraves. “It feels funny because it feels like it shouldn’t even really have to be a conversation at all. That being said, I am proud to accept a trophy, being a female with a voice in this genre.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter