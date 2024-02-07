Country Music Star Says She Was Robbed Twice in January: 'I Don't Feel Safe'

Meghan Patrick says her gym bag was stolen from her car, and later her purse was stolen at a bar.

Country music star Meghan Patrick is speaking out about crime in Nashville, Tennessee, and has revealed that she was robbed twice in January Telling local news station Fox 17 that she doesn't "feel safe" in Music City. Patrick —who is married to fellow country music star Mitchell Tenpenny — shared that on Jan 8, "Someone broke into my truck and stole my gym bag, which I thought was weird, there's nothing of value in there, but nonetheless it was, it felt very violating That someone had my things."

Then, on Jan 22, she says a girl stole her purse at bar. "I did call the police and file a report and I wasn't really... I just wasn't really getting a lot of responses," Patrick told Fox 17 News. "They told me a detective would reach out and I never really had anybody get back to me and so I handled it privately."

Patrick went on to admit, "I would have a hard time Telling any of my, especially my female friends, that this is a great place to visit and, 'Oh yeah, you can go out and you can feel safe,' because I don't feel safe myself right now."

"As a woman in this town who often has to go out at night and do stuff like that for my job, it's just," she added, "It's really frustrating and it's very unnerving because it feels like even with taking every possible precaution, it still feels so unavoidable.

Finally, Patrick told Fox 17 News that she feels these types of crimes have grown worse in the seven years she's lived in Nashville. She also said that her husband has lived here all of his life and finds everything she's been through lately to be very disheartening.