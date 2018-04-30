Shania Twain, Jake Owen to Star in New Reality Show, ‘Real Country’

The USA Network is launching a new TV show, Real Country, starring Shania Twain and Jake Owen! The eight-part series will show Twain and Owen hand-picking different types country acts to perform in a showcase. The winners will perform in a grand finale, with one act declared one of country music’s next breakout acts.

“It’s been an incredible year for me, releasing my new album and coming back to country music,” says Twain (quote via Variety). “I feel it’s time for me to add my own support in finding our greatest undiscovered talent. It’s beyond thrilling to be leading the charge with Real Country, and I’m on a mission to find artists who will keep country music diverse and dynamic. The kind of diversity that inspired all of us.”

“Country music truly seems to be the healing factor in a lot of people’s lives,” Owen adds. “I will always be grateful for music, whether I’m performing or listening, and I want to encourage up-and-coming artists to tell their stories, find their audiences and make their mark in country music with the same guidance that artists have given to me throughout my journey.”

Both Twain and Owen are having white-hot careers right now. Twain, who just performed on the Today show, released her latest Now album late last year, and will star in the upcoming movie, Trading Paint, scheduled for a June release.

Owen just released his latest single, “I Was Jack (You Were Diane),” and hints he will soon have even more music for his loyal fans.

“Years ago, I put out a Summer EP [Endless Summer] that had nothing to do with the music on the album at the time, but when you have momentum…” Owen recently told AllAccess.com. “It’s how the world works; when people are hungry, feed them. They’re gonna come back for more, but you can’t keep them hungry for too long, right? Because, they’ll go somewhere else and feed!

“My idea with them, combined, is to give someone great music and supplement it with one or two other songs that are great, so they can digest that for a little bit,” he continued. “And, when they’re ready for new stuff, give them new stuff again. The way the world is these days, and the way people are consuming and digesting music, is a whole lot different than it was ten years ago.”

Real Country will film this summer in Nashville. An air date has yet to be announced.

Photo Credit: Instagram/shaniatwain