Scotty McCreery Explains Reason for Personal ‘This Is It’ Music Video

Scotty McCreery is enjoying newlywed life with his wife, Gabi Dugal, after the two tied the knot on June 16 in an outdoor ceremony in North Carolina. McCreery captured some of the highlights of their big day in the video for his latest single, “This Is It,” sharing the culmination of their love story with his fans.

“It’s our wedding song,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “I sang it to her the night of our wedding. I don’t think we could have had actors or actresses portraying that. It’s our story, so it had to be us.”

The video, which has garnered more than 21 million views on YouTube so far, gives fans a very intimate look at McCreery’s personal life, which he was happy to share.

“I love talking about her,” McCreery said. “I love talking about us. I didn’t mind it one bit. It’s something I’m proud to show off to everybody.”

McCreery will kick off his Seasons Change Tour on Nov. 29, with rising stars Jimmie Allen and Heather Morgan joining him as his opening acts.

“Jimmie [has] the No. 1 song in the country, so we’re excited for him and rooting him on. Heather has one of the best voices in country music. She has a beautiful, beautiful voice. I can’t wait for me as a fan. It will be a good time,” McCreery said.

McCreery won Season 10 of American Idol in 2011, and has spent much of his time since then on the road. But even a veteran performer like McCreery gets a bit nervous seeing his name in the top spot on the marquee.

“A little bit,” he said of his anxiety leading up to opening night. “We’ve been in rehearsals all week. I want to make sure every little thing is just right. So far, so good.”

The 25-year-old will have a few weeks off over the holidays, where he and his new bride are happily forming their own Christmas traditions.

“I’ve always had a fake tree, and Gabi is very real tree minded, so we’re gonna go up in the mountains and pick our own tree, and bring it back home,” revealed McCreery. “For Christmas I think we’re going to be going to New Orleans this year, and have a little Cajun Christmas with her family, so we’re excited about that.”

It’s been a whirlwind for McCreery, who recently celebrated his first No. 1 hit, “Five More Minutes,” but busy in the best way possible.

“It is incredible,” McCreery said of married life. “We’re having so much fun, and starting a home together. Getting a dog in a little bit. We’re excited.”

Download “This Is It” on iTunes. Find a list of all of McCreery’s upcoming shows by visiting his website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Al Pereira