Scotty McCreery Offers Marriage Advice to Other Couples After Celebrating First Anniversary With Gabi

Scotty McCreery has been married to his wife, Gabi, for a little more than a year, but he already has learned plenty about being a husband. The American Idol alum has a bit of advice, both for the wedding day and for their relationship after saying “I do.”

“Well, my advice for the wedding day and preparing for the wedding is just enjoy it,” McCreery told PopCulture.com. “And, don’t get too caught up in if the napkins are the perfect color or everything. You’re gonna get married regardless; that’s the main thing for the day. But then while you’re married, I will just say communication. That’s something I can always work on. Just ask Gabi.

“I’m still working on that, but communication and always keeping up with each other and making time for just one or the other,” he added. “Just away from friends, away from your family, and just having that one-on-one time.”

The McCreerys had just that when they celebrated their anniversary by staying close to home, but still enjoying a little time away.

“We did a little staycation,” McCreery said of their anniversary celebration. “The actual day, I think I had just gotten home and Gabi had to work at the hospital. So we celebrated the week later. There’s this really nice hotel called The Umstead in North Carolina that’s like two miles from our house.

“So we went and just had a staycation there,” he continued. “Feels like they’re in another country when you’re there, but we literally can throw a rock to our house, it feels like, so we had fun. Two days.”

McCreery and Gabi are joining Michael Ray and Carly Pearce, Kane and Katelyn Brown and Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell, in participating in Bumble’s Country for a Cause campaign, offering the chance for a double date with one of the celebrity couples. Bumble is also donating $25,000 to the celebrity’s charity of choice, which for McCreery is St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“A few years ago, I had the chance to to down to Memphis and actually tour the hospital and meet a lot of the kids and meet a lot of the staff there,” McCreery recalled. “They just do incredible work and incredible research and are helping families like none other. I mean, these families don’t have to pay a dime to have their kids get the care that they need, which is incredible.”

Gabi is a pediatric nurse, which makes the work St. Jude does that much more meaningful, to both of them.

“That’s a personal thing for us and it’s something she’s very passionate about,” McCreery noted. “And I get to hear the stories of how she’s helping these kids. And I just think, I tell her all the time, ‘You’re doing the hard stuff; “You’re the angel.’ I get to just get out there and act a fool on stage for 90 minutes and you’re doing the important stuff so, yeah. It’s a very near and dear cause to us.”

Photo Credit: Getty images/Jason Kempin/ACMA2019