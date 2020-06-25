Scotty McCreery Is Learning 'Home Etiquette' During Quarantine

Like all artists, Scotty McCreery is currently off the road due to the coronavirus pandemic, which means he has more time to spend with his wife, Gabi, who he married in 2018. According to the "Five More Minutes" singer, he's taken that time at home as an opportunity to improve his "home etiquette" after he previously revealed that his wife wasn't a fan of certain habits of his including leaving the cap off the toothpaste and leaving the toilet seat up.

"I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better through quarantine, because I’ve just been home more, and I think I’m learning more home etiquette," he said on The Bobby Bones Show. "Home etiquette and bus etiquette are two totally different things, I would say." The American Idol winner added that he's become so accustomed to life on the road that he feels like he even sleeps better on a bus instead of at home. "I do [miss the bus]," he shared. "I’ve always said that I sleep better on the bus because the engine’s kind of lulling me to sleep. You have endless snacks right above your head that you can just pull out whenever you’re hungry. I’m itching to get back on the road."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on Jun 16, 2020 at 7:07pm PDT

Along with polishing up his home etiquette, McCreery celebrated another career achievement during quarantine when his single "In Between" went to No. 1 after taking 63 weeks to top the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. The song follows the North Carolina native's previous consecutive No. 1 hits, "Five More Minutes" and "This Is It." McCreery co-wrote "In Between" with Frank Rogers, Jessi Alexander and Jonathan Singleton and all three songs are from his 2018 album, Seasons Change.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Scotty McCreery (@scottymccreery) on Jun 22, 2020 at 3:06pm PDT

"This one is extra sweet!" the 26-year-old wrote on Instagram in a post commemorating the moment. "In Between has been one of my favorite songs since we wrote it in 2015. It was a grind with this song, and thats what makes it so awesome for it to be on top of the country charts this week!" McCreery continued by thanking country radio as well as his team, who he praised for working hard "every single day." "It really does take a village, and I’ve got the best village in the business!" he shared. "Week in and week out yall crush it every single day! Let’s enjoy this now and then start working towards trying to do it again! Love yall! Im so fired up about this yall! LETS GOOO!!!"