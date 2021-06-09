Scotty McCreery Reveals He's Done Recording Album No. 5

✖

Scotty McCreery's last album was 2018's Seasons Change, and the American Idol winner revealed in a new interview that he's officially completed his next project. "I just finished up my recording of it yesterday, so it’s wrapping up right now," he told Katie Neal on Audacy’s Katie & Company.

"This album for me, I've been looking over it and it’s kind of like going back to my roots a little bit," McCreery revealed. "It’s kind of who I am, talking about where I came from, my life, my beliefs, all that good stuff. So to me, it’s kind of a going back to my roots-type album." The 27-year-old kicked off his next project with its lead single, "You Time," which was released in September, and he offered a few hints about some new songs fans might hear on his latest release.

"All of them are kind of like your kids," he said when asked to share which song he's most excited for fans to hear, "but we have a song called 'How You Doin’ Up There' I’m excited about, [and] a song called 'Carolina Sweet Tea' that I'm excited about. There’s a few that I’m pretty pumped about."

The singer shared that choosing "You Time" as the first single "just felt right." "Number one, I love talking about [McCreery's wife] Gabi, I love singing about her, but this was one of those songs we wrote a couple years ago but it just kept coming back in my head." McCreery has not yet announced a release date or title for his new album, but he'll likely be bringing some new songs out on the road when he starts his You Time Tour in June.

"This last year I was glad to get more 'you time' with my wife Gabi than ever before, as well as a lot of 'you time' with some of my favorite songwriters via Zoom as we created new songs for the upcoming album," he said in a statement, via The Boot. "And now that we're able to tour again, I cannot wait to get back on the road and have some 'you time' with fans this summer."

The North Carolina native added, "This song's message and timing really hit home for me and I hope we keep a few things, like the intention of the time we spent with others last year, as we look ahead. I for one will never take going to a show or playing music live for fans for granted after this last year without it."