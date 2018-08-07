Watch Scotty McCreery Compete in ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

Scotty McCreery and his family just competed in Celebrity Family Feud, winning $25,000 for the charity of their choice, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The American Idol alum and his new bride, Gabi, duked it out in the Fast Money game at the end, with Gabi raking in 140 of the needed 200 points before McCreery even had a turn.

McCreery and Gabi were joined by father-in-law, Merrick (Tre) Dugal III; father, Mike McCreery; and grandmother, Paquita McCreery, playing against Saturday Night Live star Chris Kattan and his family.

“My family and I were honored to play ‘Celebrity Family Feud’ on behalf of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital,” McCreery says in a statement. “St. Jude provides innovative medical treatments for kids with catastrophic diseases, and they do it for free. I’ve visited the hospital and met some of the patients. It is truly a place of healing.”

A previous clip shows Paquita charming host Steve Harvey, teasing that she was single when he began to joke with her.

This isn’t McCreery’s first time supporting St. Jude. For his 22nd birthday in 2015, the North Carolina native requested donations for the children’s hospital. More recently, McCreery joined artists like Carly Pearce, RaeLynn, Sara Evans, Hunter Hayes and more, in performing a remake of “Angels Among Us,” initially recorded by Alabama. Proceeds from the song went to St. Jude.

McCreery’s latest single, “This Is It” is from his recent Seasons Change album. The accompanying video shows McCreery and Gabi on their wedding day.

I kept it very classic,” Gabi tells PEOPLE of their nuptials. “I went with greenery and white flowers, some lanterns and candle votives [for a] rustic feel. We fell in love with the mountains during the summertime [when Scotty proposed], and our [venue] is like a little castle in the woods.”

McCreery admits that “This Is It,” and plenty of other songs from Seasons Change, were inspired by his new bride.

“She’s incredible,” McCreery boasts to PopCulture.com. “She’s definitely the inspiration behind every love song.”

Gabi isn’t as accustomed to being in the spotlight as her husband, but she already has plenty of fans.

“My fans instantly embraced Gabi once they learned we were dating and have always been loving towards her,” McCreery admits. “When she graduated college last year, many of them brought me gifts for her at my shows and book signings. I will always appreciate their kindness to her.”

Photo Credit: Courtesy of ABC Entertainment