Sara Evans Mourns Moving Son Avery to Nashville

Sara Evans is mourning having one less mouth to feed, after her oldest son, Avery, moved to Nashville. The singer posted a picture of his empty room on social media, along with a few cautionary words to other moms.

“So I just got home from moving Avery to Nashville and I walked upstairs and saw his empty bedroom,” Evans writes. “For all you moms out there with your eldest child just leaving home, let’s all say a prayer for each other tonight. This is REALLY REALLY difficult. More than I thought it would be. I knew this day was coming but wow, it hits you like a ton of bricks! My girls and I have been crying for several days.

“However, I do know that we are so blessed and I know that this is all a part of life and I am so happy for my son and excited for him to begin his journey into his adult life,” she continues. “Anyway, cheers to all the parents and siblings out in the world tonight going ‘someone is missing.’ 😢 #familyiseverything #wemissyoualready #gokickass #guitarplayer #lettingyougo”

Evans wrote “Letting You Go” from her latest Words album about her son Avery growing up and becoming an adult.

“We just started talking about how fast it goes, and how sad it is,” Evans recalls to The Boot of the song, which she wrote with Emily Shackleton and Victoria Banks. “‘Oh my gosh, wasn’t I just brushing your hair?’ The chorus is trying to stay sane, like, I’m not going to overreact: ‘Loving you is holding you / Lifting you up and giving you wings.’ But then, in the second verse, it’s kind of angry – ‘Time is a liar‘ -– because I remember people telling me, ‘It goes fast. It really does.’ And I used to think, ‘Yeah yeah.’ And it does, because I still think of Avery as my kindergartner.

“But then we were really determined that we didn’t want to leave it on a bad note,” adds the singer. “I’m not angry – but I am, just at life in general. Why does it have to go so fast? Then at the end, we said, ‘But you were also born to fly away.’ We were like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ I thought of that.”

Although Evans doesn’t reveal what Avery is doing, he did apply to Belmont University in Music City, and played in his mom’s band while she was headlining the CMT Next Women of Country Tour.

Evans will have to squeeze in time to see her son between concert dates.

