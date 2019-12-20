Sam Hunt to Perform on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Sam Hunt is ending 2019 with a bang! The singer has been announced as a performer for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020, held in Times Square in New York City. Hunt will join several other artists in helping ring in the new year, including Post Malone, BTS and Alanis Morissette.

“We are so lucky to have Post Malone performing for the world right before the iconic ball drop,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and EVP, Programming and Development, Dick Clark Productions in a statement. “Add to that superstars like BTS, Sam Hunt and Alanis Morrissette and it promises to be a memorable New Year’s Eve in Times Square.”

Hunt’s New Year’s resolutions will likely include a little less drinking, since the singer was arrested last month for reportedly driving drunk. He was pulled over after he was seen driving the wrong way down a street in Nashville, and was allegedly swerving as he drove. When police arrived and asked for his driver’s license, Hunt reportedly tried to give them his passport and credit card instead. A subsequent field sobriety test showed Hunt had a blood alcohol content of .173, more than twice the legal limit of .08.

Hunt posted a $2500 bond following his arrest and was released. He will head to court on Jan. 17 to face the charges. The Georgia native subsequently spoke out about his arrest, expressing remorse over his poor choices.

Wednesday night I decided to drive myself home after drinking at a friend’s show in downtown Nashville. It was a poor and selfish decision and I apologize to everyone who was unknowingly put at risk and let down by it. It won’t happen again. — Sam Hunt (@SamHuntMusic) November 22, 2019

Hunt is working on a new album, marking his first since Montevallo, released in 2014. The next record will include his current single, “Kinfolks.”

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2020 will air live on Tuesday, December 31st beginning at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: Getty / Boston Globe