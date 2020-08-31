Sam Hunt has a sound all his own, and he recently put his twist on a country classic when he covered Garth Brooks' "What She's Doing Now." Hunt shared a one-minute clip of his version of the song with fans on Instagram on Sunday, offering no caption save for the song's title.

Hunt's version of the country song is fully synthesized, his slightly auto-tuned voice floating above heavy synths, a strong bassline and percussive accents. "What she’s doing now is tearing me apart / Filling up my mind and emptying my heart / I can hear her call each time the cold wind blows / And I wonder if she knows what she’s doing now," the chorus reads. Brooks originally released "What She's Doing Now" in 1991 as the third single from his album Ropin' the Wind, and it spent four weeks atop the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart.

Many of Hunt's fans shared their love for the experimental offering in the comments, and several encouraged him to release the cover. It's unclear whether he'll do so, but the Georgia native did recently share that he's hoping to have some new music for fans before he returns to the road next year after his Southside Summer Tour 2020 was delayed due to the coronavirus. The tour was to be in support of Hunt's album Southside, which was released earlier this year and has given the country star two No. 1 songs this year, "Kinfolks" and "Hard to Forget."

While he's become famous for his genre-bending hits, Hunt told Taste of Country in 2018 that he hopes to one day shift back to a more traditional country singer/songwriter sound.

"So far, my music has been influenced by pop culture. And I’ve used my pop culture foresight to create a sound that I thought would be effective in today’s times," he explained. "Now I’m not paying as much attention to that. I think as I continue to write songs, I may lean on country roots I think a little more than where the culture is going, musically. So I don’t know how that will work out, ultimately, but I think it will be fun for me to kind of create a more pure version of the music that’s been influenced by my country background. Tyler Childers is a good example of someone who inspires me as a songwriter and I want to make a record like that at some point, potentially."