Exclusive: Sadie Robertson Opens Up About Relationship With Brett Eldredge

Sadie Robertson is used to living her life in the spotlight. Between her role on Duck Dynasty and her time on Dancing With the Stars, Robertson has become accustomed to living under the public’s watchful eye.

Still, nothing prepared her for the response when she appeared in Brett Eldredge‘s video for “The Long Way,” with Eldredge gushing about his co-star, saying she was “amazing,” “incredible at what she does” and “awesome.”

His sentiment made his fans wonder if the bachelor had finally find true love with the author and speaker. While Eldredge ultimately debunked the rumors, insisting the two were just friends – a fact Robertson confirms – the speculation was humorous to Robertson.

“It’s so funny,” Robertson tells PopCulture.com. “Nothing gets them going more than my love life. It’s crazy. Me and Brett, truthfully, are just friends, and always have just been friends. We’re, like, ten years apart, and we’re both the goofiest people on the planet. We just connected because we both talk in weird country accents. We’re so friends, but everybody freaked out. Literally, that was crazy.”

Although Robertson is only 20 years old, she’s already learned that some things from her personal life are best kept to herself.

“I wasn’t shocked, because that’s happened, and everybody I’ve dated, people freak out,” she says. “That’s why I don’t really talk about it anymore, because I’m like, ‘OK. We’re just going to wait until I’m literally married, because y’all go way too crazy.’ It’s weird how interested everybody is in my love life.”

Robertson’s book, Live Fearless: A Call to Power, Passion and Purpose is available for purchase on Amazon.

Photo Credit: YouTube