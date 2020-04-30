Ryan Hurd Says Wife Maren Morris Has an ‘Open Invitation’ to Sing on His Songs

✖

When Ryan Hurd released his latest single, "Every Other Memory," on April 20, fans were quick to notice a familiar voice singing harmonies — Hurd's wife, Maren Morris. The couple has worked together before, including writing together for Morris' album GIRL and another guest spot by Morris on backing vocals for Hurd's recent single "To a T," and Hurd told Entertainment Tonight that he's happy to have his wife make a guest appearance any time.

"She's got this way of knowing when a song is going to be on the radio and she always likes to put like... she likes to claim those," Hurd joked. "She's obviously got an open invitation to sing on whatever she wants. We met each other writing songs and singing together... it's just really fun to be able to... she was in the studio when we were recording that and she was like, 'I kind of want to sing on this one.' I was like, 'Okay, you can do whatever you want.' We love working together."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Dec 25, 2019 at 10:21am PST

After "Every Other Memory" was released, Morris tweeted that she loved the song so much she wanted to be a part of it. "Sang some harmonies on this one because I loved the demo so much and asked him if I could," she wrote. "It's really just a country lyric and lays really heavily on nostalgia, which is a huge part of our genre," Hurd said of the song. "Every kid grows up wishing they could be on the radio... I think 11-year-old Ryan just pinches myself."

The Michigan native also dubbed his wife his "muse" and said that Morris is "the only muse I've had for kind of a lot of years." "It's just really fun to go back to that well and draw pictures and put them together in a different kind of puzzle." Hurd and Morris met as songwriters in Nashville and married in March 2018, and in March 2020, they welcomed their first child, son Hayes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Hurd (@ryanhurd) on Mar 23, 2020 at 1:39pm PDT

Hurd told ET that "it's been an amazing three weeks" with his son. "My hands are always moving," he said, adding that changing diapers is his job after Morris feeds Hayes. "It doesn't faze me," Hurd announced. "You got to get it done. Gotta get it done, boy!" The 33-year-old added that his son "seems like a really cool baby." "We've never done this before," he continued, "so it's been fun to figure out."