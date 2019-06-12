Russell Dickerson and Wife, Kailey Buy ‘HGTV Fixer Upper’ New House

Russell Dickerson and his wife, Kailey, have another project to work on, besides his successful music career. The couple just bought a new house, which they admit will take a lot of work to make their own.

“I just got a new house,” Dickerson told PopCulture.com. “We’re so pumped because it’s a little HGTV fixer upper, Joanna and Chip [Gaines] style but we’re pumped. It’s in the woods. It’s secluded.”

The couple decided to move after they began feeling unsafe in their former neighborhood.

“There’s gunshots around our house very frequently right now,” Dickerson revealed.

Unfortunately, to buy their new house, the couple had to give up the place they loved on the west coast.

“That was our retreat while we were living where there were gunshots,” Kailey explained. “And now that we don’t have gunshots, we don’t need to go to L.A. anymore.”

Kailey, who directed all three of Dickerson’s videos, including the one for his recent single, “Every Little Thing,” is the driving force behind all of the upgrades they are giving to their new home.

“She does the Pinterest boards, and I get the saw out and the paint and make it all look pretty,” Dickerson revealed, adding that she gets “whatever she wants.”

“If I’m gonna argue, it’ll probably be my [about] studio man space. ‘No I want that to look trashy. I want it to look like a dive bar,’ he continued with a laugh. “And she’s like, ‘Uh, not in my house.’”

In between working on the house, Dickerson is also working on his sophomore album, which he hints is almost completed.

“It’s coming quick and the songs, I could not be more proud of,” boasted the singer. “We wrote some with Lady Antebellum. We’ve written some with some of the best writers in Nashville, but also a lot with my crew that we started off with nothing writing with. So, we’re just gonna try to bring the heat.

Kailey may not be a songwriter, but she is very involved in helping pick the songs that will go on his projects.

“We listen to them constantly,” Dickerson said. “She’s heard the song 200 times and I’m like, ‘Babe, listen to it now though. Listen to it on the airplane when you’re super tired. You know and you’re like whatever. Listen to it after two glasses of wine. It sounds way better once you have a couple.’”

Dickerson is currently on the road with Thomas Rhett, serving as the opening act on Rhett’s Very Hot Summer Tour. Find dates at his official website.