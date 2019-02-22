Russell Dickerson Donates to St. Jude Instead of Making Video

Russell Dickerson is using his money to help others. The singer announced during the recent CRS New Faces Show that instead of making a big music video for the show, that he would use that money to make a large donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Dickerson, who has participated in several events to support St. Jude, including Country Cares and the This Shirt Saves Lives campaign, enlisted the help of his wife, Kailey, to shoot his last two videos, both for his recent “Blue Tacoma” and his debut single, “Yours,” which just earned Dickerson two ACM Awards nominations for Song of the Year, both as artist and songwriter.

“WHAT?!?!?!?!?!! I honestly have no idea what to say,” Dickerson shared on social media after finding out the good news. “WOW! ‘Yours’ is the little song that could! We started with absolutely nothing, nothing but this song. Now, years later THIS!!!!! WHAT?! Thank you JESUS! Thank you all for believeing in me and in this song!!! Thank you [ACM Awards] for nominating it for SONG OF THE YEARRRRRRR!!!!!! I will NEVER forget this feeling!!!! AHHHH!”

The singer later returned to social media to admit he was still coming to terms with the industry recognition.

“The little song that could, man,” Dickerson shared in a new video, while sitting with his wife, Kailey. “We had nothing when we started, and now we got an ACM Song of the Year nomination.”

Prior to announcing he was giving more money to St. Jude, the Tennessee native stated that he knew he might soon need to enlist other help besides his adoring spouse in filming videos in the future.

“We’re actually getting to that point where we’re going to have to really start figuring that stuff out,” Dickerson admitted to PopCulture.com. “I don’t know yet. She’ll be there. She’ll be involved in some way. Maybe not actually shooting it, but she’ll be there.”

It’s Kailey who Dickerson said deserves as much of the credit, if not more, for his success.

“She started out driving the van, selling the merch, so she’s put her time in,” Dickerson said. “Now we have a tour bus, praise the Lord. In the back we got it converted into an actual bedroom, which is amazing. She’s earned her keep to pay for her share of the bus.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7, at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

