Runaway June Prepares to Play Madison Square Garden on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 (Exclusive)

When Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360 plays in Madison Square Garden in New York City on Wednesday, Oct. 2, the show will mark the first time Runaway June plays in the iconic venue. For the trio, made up of Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne and Hannah Mulholland, it’s a full-circle moment, and one they plan to savor the entire time they are on stage.

“That’s going to be my birthday when we play Madison Square Garden, and so I’m like, ‘Holy cow,’” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “It’s just such a full-circle moment, to be like, ‘Holy crap, I’m turning 30 years old and I’m playing Madison Square Garden on my birthday.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Runaway June has already played several large venues on the Cry Pretty Tour 360, including the Staples Center in Los Angeles, and has learned to make their performance enjoyable for everyone, including themselves.

“Whenever I step on the stage, even though you’re in a legendary place like Madison Square Garden it fosters an arena with the same fans that just want to see you win, and they want to see your show,” Cooke said. “And so if you kind of get out of the moment, it could really mess you up, I guess. You shouldn’t over-prepare.

“You just can’t over-think it,” she continued. “At the end of the day, the fans are the same and you’re putting on the same show, and you’re trying to achieve the same types of entertaining in the night. And I think if you over think it, you won’t be able to enjoy it. I know that that’s how it is for me.”

Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360, which also includes Maddie & Tae, will wrap up on Oct. 31, after which the threesome will take a little time to recharge, following the hectic pace of such a massive tour.

“After the tour we have some private gigs,” said Cooke. “We’re doing some stuff with the Children’s Miracle Network, and then the holidays start to come. So we’ll finally get some time with family. I haven’t spent time with my family in close to a year.”

Runaway June just celebrated their first Top 5 hit, with “Buy My Own Drinks,” from their freshman Blue Roses album, marking the first time a female trio has achieved such a feat since the Dixie Chicks’ “Travelin’ Soldier,” released in 2003. Find a list of all of Runaway June’s upcoming shows by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images / Steve Jennings