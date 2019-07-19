Runaway June’s Favorite Memory on Carrie Underwood’s Cry Pretty Tour 360 Involved Wine

Runaway June is spending a couple months mostly off the road, while they wait for the second leg of Carrie Underwood‘s Cry Pretty Tour 360 to kick off in September. The trio, made up of Naomi Cooke, Jennifer Wayne and Hannah Mulholland, enjoyed learning from their tour boss night after night, but their favorite moments were the times spent off-stage, getting to know Underwood.

The American Idol alum prioritized having fun with both Runaway June and Maddie & Tae, who join Runaway June in opening for the superstar, which is why Underwood and her husband, Mike Fisher, invited the two acts to visit some vineyards while in Napa Valley with them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“That was so fun and Carrie’s probably one of the busiest people on earth, so for her to take time to do that, book some wineries and just have some fun time off the road, away from everything with us and include us in that was just a huge moment,” Wayne gushed to Hollywood Life. “It was really fun! We all ate dinner together, it was just great.”

Runaway June’s current single, “Buy My Own Drinks,” is in the Top 20 and still climbing. The chart success reminds the three women of the female groups that inspired them when they were growing up.

“Tt’s crazy for us because we grew up listening to SHeDAISY and the Dixie Chicks saying we wanted to be just like them, and it’s so crazy that it’s been a gap up until we came and did it,” Wayne said.

“The song is empowering because we’re women, but it’s not directed for women,” she continued. “It’s to tell everyone to remember to love yourself. It’s all internal. Buying yourself a drink is really a metaphor for making yourself happy…I love that we’re being noticed with a song that’s about that.”

“Buy My Own Drinks” is from Runaway June’s debut Blue Roses album, which was just released.

“It feels like we have the album that we’re ready to let fly,” Cooke told PopCulture.com. “We’re kind of just waiting to see what everybody thinks now, but it’s out, and it feels really good to be like, ‘Okay, we’re finally done.’ All of that work is in a little package and it’s out there.”

Runaway June will play a few fairs and festivals over the summer, before joining Underwood for the second leg of the Cry Pretty Tour 360, which kicks off on Sept. 10. Find dates at their official website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer