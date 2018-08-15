Reese Witherspoon Expresses Her Love for Dolly Parton and ‘9 to 5’

Reese Witherspoon recently debuted her new talk show, Shine On With Reese, on Hello Sunshine, her video-on-demand channel on AT&T’s DirecTV, DirecTV NOW and U-Verse services, and the show’s first episode featured country icon Dolly Parton.

In a sit-down, Witherspoon told the camera just how much she loves Parton, as well as the singer’s work in the film 9 to 5.

“Did I see 9 to 5?” she asked. “Did I in the sixth grade perform a musical number in the talent show set to the tune of “9 to 5″ that was actually a trampoline performance? Yeah, I did.”

“‘9 to 5’ was the anthem of my youth,” she added. “It’s probably why I’ve become such a feminist — it’s all Dolly’s fault.”

The actress later addressed the moment on Twitter, writing, “Did I… oh yes I did. Love @DollyParton and #9to5!”

The episode also saw the Oscar-winning actress visit Parton at her home Nashville, where Witherspoon lived every fan’s dream and was allowed to raid Parton’s closet.

Naturally, fringe and sequins abounded, as the entertainer is known almost as much for her showstopping style as she is for her music.

“Which one do you want to wear?” Parton asks Witherspoon.

When the host took a piece out of the closet, she quickly discovered that a bead had fallen off.

“That’s okay, that happens all the time,” Parton assured her.

“I’ve always imagined Dolly Parton‘s closet opens and sequins come flying out,” Witherspoon noted.

“Well, it did,” Parton cracked. “Actually that happens all the time. Sometimes when I’m on stage, I’m always popping beads and stuff, and they go sweep them up. They give it back to us to sew them on and they call them ‘Dolly droppings.’”

Witherspoon previously spoke to Parton for a December 2016 interview in InStyle, sharing that she has been a fan of the singer since she was a child.

“When I was probably 5 years old, I wanted to be Dolly Parton,” the 42-year-old shared. “I was skipping around the blacktop at school by myself, and my P.E. teacher said, “Why aren’t you playing the game [with the other kids]?” I said, “Well, I’m not going to play the game because, Ms. Wright, I’m going to be Dolly Parton when I grow up.”

Parton also dished on 9 to 5, revealing how nervous she was ahead of the film’s release.

“I thought, ‘Well, if it’s a big success, I can take part of the credit,” she said. “If it’s not, I can blame it on [co-stars] Jane [Fonda] and Lily [Tomlin], because no one knows me anyway.’ I was nervous. You never want to look stupid or foolish in front of other people. But I have always said my desire to do something has always been greater than my fear of it.”

Photo Credit: Hello Sunshine