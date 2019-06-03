Reba McEntire Reveals the One Career Decision She Regrets

Reba McEntire has done more in music than almost any other artist, selling millions of albums, touring around the world, earning dozens of awards, and performing on Broadway, on TV and in movies. But even with all of her success, the 64-year-old has made a misstep or two along the way, including releasing one song she knows, in hindsight, wasn’t the best decision for her or her career.

“There was a time that I [covered Beyoncé’s] ‘If I Were a Boy,’” McEntire recalled to Billboard, which she included on her 2010 All the Women I Am album. “We had done that for [Unplugged on CMT in 2010], and the record label really wanted me to record it and put it out as a single. I didn’t feel real good about it. It wasn’t that successful. The people in the music industry, they’re professionals, and sometimes you have to go with the team. It just didn’t work out.”

McEntire’s career has spanned more than four decades, forging her own path while remaining fiercely loyal to who she is, both for herself and her fans.

“The Reba brand stands for quality, integrity, honesty, entertainment, comfort,” McEntire maintained. “Everything I do, it has to be honest. The fans know when it goes a little left or right or not the way I would want it. We try new things, we experiment, and we keep going back to what is true.”

The Country Music Hall of Fame member is also passionate about the songs she records, refusing to release anything that doesn’t resonate with her personally.

“It doesn’t have to be a strong female voice necessarily, but it has to have a message,” explained McEntire. “If a song has touched my heart, hopefully it’ll touch your heart when I sing it. I’m the conduit. I’m the one that delivers the message. When I go looking for songs, I ask God, ‘Please send me the songs that will help people, that will touch their hearts.’

“It might solve a problem for them, it might entertain them, it might get them away from what they’re going through,” she continued. “That’s my job on earth. I feel very strongly about that.”

McEntire is known as a trailblazer in country music, and for female artists of all genres – a title she gladly wears.

“Hopefully I have done some things that have strengthened the country music business,” McEntire said. “I love country music, what it stands for, how it relates to people of every walk of life – male, female, all ages.”

McEntire’s latest album, Stronger Than the Truth, is available for purchase on her website.

Photo Credit: Getty Images/Kevin Winter