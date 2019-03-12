Reba McEntire Pays Homage to Cardi B in Hilarious Viral Clip

It seems Cardi B has herself another famous fan — Reba McEntire!

The country star paid homage to the rapper in a funny Instagram video of herself backstage typing on her phone as a voice calls, “Rebs, we’re ready for you.” Hearing the announcement, McEntire looks up from the phone before trilling out Cardi B’s signature “Okurrr!” and making her way out of the frame.

“There’s no U In Oklahoma, and that’s OKrrrrr with me…and @iamcardib!!!” McEntire captioned the clip, making a reference to her song “No U in Oklahoma.”

The star’s fans clearly loved the moment, using the comments to share their thoughts on McEntire’s shoutout.

“Omg OBSESSED” one wrote along with a praise-hands and a crown emoji while another commented, “Two of my favorite things.”

“Even Reba knows what’s up!!” remarked a third fan. “Literally didn’t know I could love you anymore than I already do. And you proved me wrong again,” a fourth chimed in along with a laughing emoji.

One can only hope that McEntire will resurrect her Cardi B impression when she takes the stage to host the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, a job McEntire will be performing for the 16th time.

Speaking to CBS This Morning, the Oklahoma native revealed that she doesn’t plan on bringing politics into play during her stint as host this year.

“We’ve got to keep it light. We’ve got to keep it fun,” she said. “No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that’s what we’re going to be doing.”

The 63-year-old also announced some of the nominees for the annual ceremony, noting her disappointment at the fact that no women are nominated for Entertainer of the Year this year.

“It doesn’t make me very happy because we’ve got some very talented women out there who are working their butts off,” McEntire said, later adding, “I’m missing my girlfriends on this list.”

Last year, McEntire shared that she enjoys the ACMs so much because it acts as a reunion of sorts for the country music community.

“It means family, friends, coming together and celebrating what everyone has done the year before. It’s become sort of a family reunion for me because all of my buddies are there,” she said in a report from CMT. “We’re in competition, but we have fun, and we’re always rooting for each other.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on CBS on April 7.

Photo Credit: Getty / Terry Wyatt