Reba McEntire Just Shared the Sweetest Photo With Boyfriend Rex Linn

Reba McEntire is in love and wants her 2.2 million Instagram followers to know it. The country music legend recently shared a photo of her alongside her boyfriend Rex Linn and a few furry friends. "Nobody show this to Riddler!!! When we played St. Louis two weeks ago, @strayrescuestl brought in puppies to visit us. We fell in love with them! If you're in the St. Louis area and looking for a pet of your own, check them out," she captioned the post. Before making their love official, they had a friendship than spanned decades. They first met in 1991, 30 years before they began dating. Mc Entire was previously married to Charlie Battles and later to music manager Narvel Blackstock. The pair had their first date in 2020, and the rest is history. "[We've been] having discussions about our past, our [families], funny stories, him being an actor, me being an actress," McEntire shared on her Living & Learning podcast. "He's very into my music, I'm very into his career — it's just great getting to talk to somebody who I find very interesting, very funny and very smart, and is interested in me too."

They reunited on the small screen in Season 3 of ABC's Big Sky: Deadly Trails. In the series, Linn played the role as Buck Barnes, husband of McEntire's character Sunny Barnes. The duo owns Sunny Day Excursions, a business that specializes in glamping (fancy camping). The show is based on the books by C.J. Box. It follows private detective Cassie Dewell (Kylie Bunbury) and her former partner, Undersheriff Jenny Hoyt (Katheryn Winnick), as they investigate local crimes.

Working together is a joy for McEntire. They recently starred in the Lifetime movie, The Hammer. "We're having a blast," McEntire told Deadline while promoting the Lifetime film. "We're still in the middle of shooting. We were on set last night [August 11] and there was a full moon. I think we broke around 12:54 a.m. Mountain time. It was a long night but so beautiful. We are really loving it."

"Wait until you see her in this!" Linn teased about the ABC show. In the Lifetime film, McEntire stars as a tough Judge. The movie is a fictional story based on the real traveling circuit judge Kim Wanker.