Reba McEntire Shares Her Favorite Way to Celebrate Christmas

With CMA Country Christmas in the past, Reba McEntire is fully in the holiday spirit! The 63-year-old reveals her favorite way to celebrate Christmas, which always includes her 28-year-old son, Shelby.

“I’ve got lots of new traditions,” McEntire shared with PopCulture.com and other media. “Shelby and I, we used to always watch Christmas Vacation on Christmas Eve night. Now we watch Elf and Nacho Libre. If you’ve never watched Nacho Libre, you’re probably saying, ‘Why on earth is that a Christmas movie?’ But it’s a lot of fun, and we laugh a lot. And the other ones we do, we hang out at home a lot more. And then of course, after Christmas, we take off and go on vacation.”

McEntire doesn’t spend a lot of time in the malls these days to buy gifts for everyone. Instead, she prefers to shop from the comfort of her own home.

“Yes, I have started my Christmas shopping,” McEntire said. “Absolutely. I’m an internet girl. So when I see something, I usually buy four, because I want one, and then I get somebody, you know, all my buddies or my nieces and nephews and kids and grandkids, I’ll find something for them, and I’ll buy it immediately.”

Not that the country music icon spoils her grandchildren. Instead, McEntire, who doesn’t get to see her grandchildren as often as she would like, doesn’t give in to all of their wants – in part because she doesn’t see them very often.

“I’m an invisible grandparent,” McEntire maintained. “Everybody is just going so fast. Chassidy and her family live in Houston. Kelly and Brandon, they’re in L.A., half the time longer there than they are in Nashville. And then Shawna and her daughter, Chelsea, are out in Gallatin, [Tennessee], but I never see any of them.”

“I’m not a spoiling grandma,” she added. “Nope. I probably would if I saw them more often, but since I’m not, no I don’t.”

McEntire will likely add her boyfriend Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo to her Christmas gift list this year, since the two continue to spend time together, almost a year after going public as a couple.

“Whether we’re in the mountains of Wyoming or in Italy, flying or riding the train, Skeeter and I have a great time!” McEntire wrote alongside a recent picture of the pair.

The singer is back in the studio, recording what she promises will be a pure country album. Find details at Reba.com.

Photo Credit:Provided by CMA