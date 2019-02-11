Reba McEntire Details Upcoming ‘Stronger Than the Truth’ Album

Reba McEntire is releasing a brand-new album, Stronger Than the Truth! The news comes after McEntire shared a cryptic social media post last week, promising an announcement would be made on Monday, Feb. 11.

“The response to Sing It Now: Songs of Faith and Hope reinforced my love for recording songs that speak to the heart,” McEntire said in a statement. “So when I started selecting songs for this album, I stuck with that same formula – go with the songs that touch my heart, and hopefully when you hear me singing it, they’ll touch yours too. That honesty once again revealed itself.”

McEntire previously said her new album would be very country, which she now reveals was inspired by her very rural upbringing.

“I grew up on an 8,000-acre family ranch singing at dance halls, honky-tonks and rodeos with my brother and sister,” added the singer. “Stronger Than the Truth takes me back to that kind of country music that I grew up with. I haven’t gotten to do that in a while, so I’m thrilled to pieces to release this new music.”

McEntire has two co-writing credits on Stronger Than the Truth, in both “No U In Oklahoma,” which she co-wrote with Ronnie Dunn and Donna McSpadden, and “In His Mind,” which she wrote with Tommy Lee James and Liz Hengber, who has penned plenty of McEntire’s previous hits.

McEntire just announced she would return once again to host the 2019 ACM Awards. See a complete track list for Stronger Than the Truth below. Pre-order is already available at Reba.com.

Stronger Than the Truth Track List:

1. Swing All Night Long With You | Written by Sidney Cox, Jon Randall

2. Stronger Than The Truth | Written by Hannah Louise Blaylock, Autumn McEntire

3. Storm In A Shot Glass | Written by Mary Browder, Will Robinson, Leslie Satcher

4. Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain | Written by Brandy Clark, Mark Narmore, Shelley Skidmore

5. Cactus In A Coffee Can | Written by Steve Seskin, Allen Shamblin

6. Your Heart | Written by Kellys Collins

7. The Clown | Written by Dallas Davidson, Hillary Lindsey, James Slater

8. No U In Oklahoma | Written by Reba McEntire, Ronnie Dunn, Donna McSpadden

9. The Bar’s Getting Lower | Written by Kellys Collins, Erin Enderlin, Liz Hengber, Alex Kline

10. In His Mind | Written by Reba McEntire, Liz Hengber, Tommy Lee James

11. Freedom | Written by Jay Brunswick, Tommy Cecil, Jaida Dreyer, John Pierce

12. You Never Gave Up On Me | Written by Billy Aerts, Burton Collins

Photo Credit: Donn Jones for CMA