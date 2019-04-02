Reba McEntire and Boyfriend Anthony ‘Skeeter’ Lasuzzo Jet Around U.S. to Celebrate Their Birthdays

Reba McEntire and her boyfriend, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, have become serious world travelers in the time they’ve been together, and the couple took yet another trip last month to celebrate their birthdays, which fall one day apart on March 27 and March 28.

To mark the occasion, McEntire and Lasuzzo traveled to three different cities in the United States, visiting friends and family and enjoying plenty of sweet treats, as evidenced by a slideshow McEntire shared to Instagram documenting the festivities.

“Skeeter and I had a wonderful birthday MONTH!!” she wrote alongside the post, which included photos of McEntire posing with multiple desserts emblazoned with “Happy Birthday Reba,” a snap of the couple at dinner, footage of McEntire being surprised with a party on a private jet and a video of a musical cake made for the star. “His bd was the 27th, mine the 28th! We celebrated in Nashville, Los Angeles, Phoenix and back in Nashville again! Too much fun! Thanks everyone for making our birthdays so wonderful, special and sweet.”

McEntire and Lasuzzo have previously visited other U.S. states including Wyoming as well as international destinations like Iceland, Italy, Africa and other locales.

The couple first made their relationship public at the Grammy Awards in 2018 and connected over shared hobbies.

“Skeeter and I get along really well,” McEntire told Taste of Country. “We love the mountains…We love going to plays in New York. He was in the oil and gas business, so being from Oklahoma, I was very familiar with that. As a matter of fact my very first job other than singing was checking records with an oil lease company! It’s so funny.”

After winding down her birthday month, McEntire will head to Las Vegas to host the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, marking her 16th time helming the show.

This year, McEntire is planning to keep the focus on fun, explaining CBS This Morning that she doesn’t plan on bringing politics into play when she takes the stage on April 7.

“We’ve got to keep it light. We’ve got to keep it fun,” she said. “No politics. This is fun. This is entertainment. We are in the entertainment business, and that’s what we’re going to be doing.”

The 2019 ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas on April 7 on CBS.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @reba