Reba McEntire Shares a Birthday Message for Loretta Lynn

Loretta Lynn celebrated her 88th birthday on April 14, and Reba McEntire was one of several stars who used social media to wish the country legend a Happy Birthday. On Tuesday, McEntire posted a photo of herself and Lynn taken backstage at the 2019 CMA Awards, McEntire wearing a sparkling blue dress and Lynn in a green embroidered suit.

“Happy 88th birthday [Loretta]!” McEntire wrote, adding a reference to Lynn’s hit song, “You’re Looking At Country. “If you’re lookin’ at Loretta, you’re lookin’ at country!” Lynn herself used her Instagram Story to share several of the birthday messages she received, including posts from Lee Ann Womack, Alan Jackson, Travis Tritt, Terri Clark and Tanya Tucker.

“I wanna wish my favorite girl singer Happy Birthday, I love you very much,” Tucker said in a video to Lynn before singing, “Happy Birthday to you,” adding, “and a whole lot more!” “A big Happy Birthday to the one and only [Loretta Lynn]!” Tucker shared in her caption. “You know I love you! Make a wish!! #lorettalynn #realcountrymusic.”

Tritt posted a photo of himself performing on television with Lynn and wrote, “Wishing a very Happy Birthday today to [Loretta Lynn]! I had the privilege of doing Loretta’s television show years ago and singing with her was a dream come true! Love you, Loretta!”

Lynn also featured a post from Bret Michaels on her page, sharing a video of the rocker addressing Lynn from a room in his home filled with framed records. “My sweet Loretta, it is Bret,” he began. “I just wanna wish you the most incredible happy birthday on behalf of my family, my friends, my band, my crew, my stay-at-home staycation beard, I just want to tell you I love you and you’re awesome and may you have the best, most incredible happy birthday. Love you Loretta.” In her caption, Lynn shared that she had already gotten plenty of messages and thanked Michaels for his contribution. “Well the day is young but I’m already getting all kinds of sweet birthday calls, texts, and videos!” she wrote. “Thought I’d share a couple today, like this one from Bret Michaels. I just love him.”