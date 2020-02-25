Reba McEntire Announces Return to UMG Record Label

Big Machine Label Group might have gained Tim McGraw, but they lost Reba McEntire. The “Fancy” singer made a surprise announcement last week, during the annual UMG luncheon at Country Radio Seminar (CRS) that she was returning to UMG, her former label home, to release new music.

“It’s a wonderful feeling to be back with the family where I started,” McEntire told UMG. “A full circle moment. I am thrilled because my catalog is here at Universal, and I’m really excited to revisit all of the songs that I recorded many years ago and work with a team that’s so excited about my songs as I am.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We’re gonna have a lot of fun,” she added. “It’s gonna be very interesting to see what you can do with songs in 2020 as opposed to back 30, 40 years ago. I’m really looking forward to it. It’s gonna be exciting.”

Thirty-three of McEntire’s 35 No. 1 singles were released during her tenure at UMG, and it sounds like the Country Music Hall of Fame member is intent on having a few more chart-topping singles during her career.

“At a time when our music, our community and our artists need a bright guiding light, Reba returning to the place where it all started is a great testament to her continuing impact and her powerful musical legacy and we are so proud she’s coming home,” said UMG Nashville President Cindy Mabe.

“Reba is a music icon who changed culture and paved her own path by making strong empowering musical statements throughout her career through her songs, her videos, her fashion, her shows and her persona,” she continued. “She’s inspired so many generations of fans and there is so much more impact to be made. It is our honor and privilege to get to collaborate and grow the future of Reba’s musical career.”

McEntire also shared a snippet of her performance during the luncheon on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Reba (@reba) on Feb 21, 2020 at 1:17pm PST

No word yet on when McEntire will release new music. She will kick off her first headlining arena tour since 2011 next month, and is also continuing her Las Vegas residency with her good friends, Brooks & Dunn. Find tour dates by visiting Reba.com.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jeff Kravitz