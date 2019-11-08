Reba McEntire Calls All-Female Performance at CMA Awards ‘History Making’

When Reba McEntire takes the stage for the opening all-female medley at the CMA Awards next week, she will join a cast of female superstars from the past few decades, including co-hosts Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton, as well as artists like Sara Evans, Martina McBride, Crystal Gayle, The Highwomen, Gretchen Wilson and more. For McEntire, who has spent the past 40 years in country music, the opening number will be one for the record books.

“You’re not going to want to miss the opening of the [CMA Awards]!” McEntire posted on social media. “It’s a history-making all female performance celebrating the legendary women of country music that I’m so honored to be part of. Tune in next Wednesday, Nov. 13th at 8/7c on [ABC].”

McEntire, who has won a total of six CMA Awards, will likely walk the red carpet solo, since she earlier announced she had split from her boyfriend of two years, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo.

“Skeeter and I broke up in May, so, unfortunately, we will not be spending that time together,” McEntire, told Us Weekly, when asked about spending the holidays together. “We still talk and we’re friends, but just decided to go our separate ways.”

The 64-year-old recently received the CMT Award for Artist of a Lifetime, a fitting acknowledgement after her illustrious career, and one that was unexpected considering her rural upbringing.

“I did not know anything about the music business,” McEntire previously admitted. “I’m from a ranch and rodeo family. I just thought that when you get a song on the radio, you’re rich. My first single was released in ’76. I was living in a ten dollar a month rent house in Chockie, Oklahoma. I was playing honkty tonks, and I was so allergic to smoke. I finally stood up to that and said, ‘I’m not playing any more honky tonk bars.’ My first husband said, ‘Well, your career is over.’”

Other artists scheduled to perform at the CMA Awards include Dan + Shay, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Old Dominion and more.

The 2019 CMA Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

