How Reba McEntire Is Preparing to Host the ACM Awards

Reba McEntire is set to host the 2018 ACM Awards in April, and the country icon is already preparing her outfits for the occasion.

This will mark the 62-year-old’s 15th time hosting the show, with her last turn coming in 2012 when she co-hosted with Blake Shelton.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, McEntire offered a few hints on how the night might go, revealing that fans will get to see her have quite a few fashionable moments.

“The last time I hosted was with Blake Shelton. I don’t think he changed clothes one time and I gave him a lot of grief about that, but I’ve gotten my clothes ready,” McEntire revealed. “I’ve gotten six ready to go, one for the red carpet, and then for the show, and then in case something doesn’t work or malfunctions, you’ve got one, you know, ready to go again.”

Outfit changes are nothing new for female award show hosts, as Carrie Underwood wore a whopping 11 ensembles when she co-hosted the CMA Awards in November with Brad Paisley.

As McEntire has plenty of hosting experience, she shared that she’s been enjoying the preparations for this year’s ceremony. The star is also planning some major moments for fans to enjoy and shared that she would like to approach Dolly Parton for a duet.

“I really enjoy hosting,” the singer said. “It’s very exciting, I love live television. So, to be able to know the ins and outs and who’s doing what and be there for the rehearsals … it’s just fun.”

During the interview, McEntire also discussed the lack of women nominated in this year’s Entertainer of the Year category, which sees Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Garth Brooks, Keith Urban and Chris Stapleton vying for the honor. McEntire herself took home the award in 1994.

“It’s disappointing that there’s no female in the Entertainer of the Year category,” she said. “But the country music business is very cyclical. It’ll go very traditional with the music or it will go very contemporary. The girls dominate or the boys dominate, so, it’s coming around. I have faith.”

The 2018 ACM Awards will air live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 15.

Photo Credit: Jaguar PS / Shutterstock.com