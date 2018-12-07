Rascal Flatts Releases Surprise ‘Jukebox’ EP

Good news, Rascal Flatts fans! The group just released a surprise EP, Jukebox, comprised of three cover songs, plus a fourth exclusive track for Amazon Music Unlimited users.

The songs include “Feels Like the First Time” by Foreigner, Hall & Oates’ “You Make My Dreams Come True” and Kenny Loggins’ “Heart to Heart,” as well as “Do You Believe in Love” by Huey Lewis and the News as a bonus track.

“We always enjoy songs that resonate with each of us individually, ones that we can all connect to,” Gary LeVox said in a statement. “These four tracks are just that, the handpicked, personal favorites and the ones we love collectively with our own fingerprint on them.”

Jukebox comes shortly after Rascal Flatts, which also includes Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney, released their current single, “Back to Life,” and announced they might be done making music the conventional way.

“We’re not doing any records now,” DeMarcus revealed. “We’re cutting songs as we find them and love them in an effort to pick singles from. And we have enjoyed that actually because there’s no pressure of being on an album cycle. We’ve done a bunch of records and have a lot of great songs on there. But this is kind of freeing in that you only cut when you find those gems that you love and it gives you some songs to keep on the shelf to get to later and to use as you see fit, and as the label sees fit.”

With so many hits to their credit already, the threesome concede that their wide variety of songs makes it hard to make room for new ones.

“We’re kind of at a place now where we’re fighting our old catalog, and there’s a lot of music out there that’s Rascal Flatts already,” Rooney told Billboard. “[Singles only] might be the new paradigm for Flatts for some time in the future. I don’t know how far that will be, but for now that’s kind of how we’re thinking.”

Without working on a new album, DeMarcus will have time to focus on one of his other projects: his recently-launched Red Street Records label, focusing on Christian artists.

“This is something I’ve dreamed about for a long, long time,” DeMarcus shared at a recent media event. “Christian music was a huge part of my life growing up, and it shaped who I am today.”

Find a list of all of the Flatts' upcoming tour dates by visiting their website.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Lamparski