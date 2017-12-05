Randy Travis Met His Wax Lookalike and the Resemblance Is Uncanny

Randy Travis met his match at a special unveiling of his wax figure at Madame Tussauds’ Nashville location.

Travis attended a special event on Dec. 1 as the guest of honor, where Nashville Country Club recorded the moment he first saw the intricate figure.

Randy Travis seeing his wax figure unveiled for the first time at @tussaudsnashville!! #countrymusic #nashville #randytravis A post shared by Nashville Country Club (@nashvillecountryclub) on Dec 1, 2017 at 9:34am PST

The Country Music Hall of Fame member helped Madame Tussauds capture his likeness by “sitting” with studio artists before the figure was crafted. Artists took more than 300 measurements to accurate craft the model after the “Forever And Ever, Amen” singer.

To complete the look, Travis donated his personal items of clothing to depict his 1990s stage style. The ensemble includes a camel-colored suede jacket with black embroidery, dark jeans and a 1991 Gibson J-185 guitar.

The figure stands in front of a sign for Nashville’s famed Grand Ole Opry venue.

“I have been excitedly waiting to see the figure in person,” Travis told Nashville Country Club. “The Madame Tussauds team did a fantastic job capturing my likeness and I can’t wait for my fans to stop by the attraction to see it for themselves.”

Travis is the 50th figure to be introduced at Madame Tassauds Nashville and will be the last new figure released this year by the attraction.

Other celebrities immortalized by the wax museum include Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill.

Travis has had a rough few years following a massive stroke in 2013, which has left him unable to walk on his own or talk. Still, the country music legend has been gotten out for public appearances in recent weeks, hitting Madame Tussauds and a local honky tonk to watch some of the genre’s rising stars.