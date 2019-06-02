Priscilla Presley Reveals Rare Home Movie of Elvis Surprising Her on Her Birthday

Elvis Presley always went all out for his family, and his ex-wife Priscilla’s latest throwback is proof of that.

On May 24, Priscilla, who is the mother of Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie, revealed a home video from happier times in the couple’s marriage. The clip shows the “King of Rock ‘n’ Roll” surprising his then-wife with a 22nd birthday celebration in 1967.

Presley is shown with his arm around Priscilla and she shyly sees the crowd gathered in their Memphis, Tennessee, estate, Graceland. She wore a hip, green two-piece outfit, while Presley wore a white polo (with the collar popped) and a grey fedora.

Priscilla seemed enamored by the flashback, reminiscing about “time gone” and saying that her memories of that time in her life are “so vivid.”

Presley and Priscilla met in 1959 while he was stationed in Germany with the U.S. army. They married in 1967, welcomed Lisa Marie in 1968 and divorced 1973.

“There’s a lot of temptation, a lot of infidelity and I just couldn’t live it any longer, I wasn’t willing to share my man,” she recently told WSFM about their divorce. “It was just a very difficult lifestyle, rock ‘n’ roll is not glamorous.”

In an interview with ITV’s Good Morning Britain, she added, “I think that he would always have his demons. Elvis was a thinker. He was a searcher. His mother had demons. His father had demons. We all have demons, obviously. I don’t want to make it bigger than it is. They were a close family, but there was always a little bit of sadness in them.”

Presley died a few years later in 1977, with Priscilla and Lisa Marie serving as guardians of his legacy ever since.

The mother-daughter pair have been making headlines lately due to Lisa Marie’s financial struggles. Things have allegedly gotten so bad that Priscilla is stepping in to help, selling a multi-million-dollar mansion to help ease her daughter’s burden.