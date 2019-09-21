Priscilla Presley’s Photo Outside Elvis’ Graceland Has Fans Talking

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, reminded fans of the upcoming Elegant Southern Style Weekend event she is hosting at Graceland next weekend by sharing a photo taken outside the historic home on Instagram Friday. Presley, 74, previously shared the same photo last month. However, the response was the same, as fans shared their love in the comments.

“We’re a week away from Graceland’s Elegant Southern Style Weekend. VIP tickets are close to selling out – so get your tickets now! Link in bio,” Presley wrote.

Fans took to the comments to share their excitement for the event, or talk about how much they would love to go.

According to the Graceland website, the event is described as a “celebration of the food, fashion and design that shapes the modern south.” The event starts on Friday, Sept. 27 and ends on Sunday, Sept. 29. Standard ticks cost $149, while the VIP package is $599. The $299 deluxe ticket has already sold out.

VIP ticket buyers get two unique dinner events, lunch on Saturday, great seats for the seminars and special access to the celebrity guests. You also get a chance to take a photo with Presley and have an “upgraded” tour of Graceland Mansion in Memphis, Tennessee.

The guests are: chef Kelly English, interior designer Leigh Anne Tuohy, event planner Troy Williams, designer Pat Kerr, costume designer Janie Bryant, Lanksy Bros. President Hal Lansky, Southern Living’s Senior Homes and Garden editor Zoe Gowen, interior architect Aron Ramage, lifestyle expert Jim Norton, designers Sid and Ann Mashburn, Draper James director Katie Bodenhamer, florist Art Chadwick, interior designer Greg Boudoin, Memphis Botanic Garden’s Mary Helen Butler, Hope Wilkinson Design founder Hope Wilkinson and Michelle Dunavant.

Ahead of the event, Presley spoke with Us Weekly, providing an update on her granddaughters, Lisa Marie Presleny’s twins Harper and Finley.

“I can’t believe they are so smart [with technology],” Presley told the magazine. “I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.”

Presley recently shared some sad news from Graceleand. One of their horses, Max, died. Presley posted a photo of her two dogs comforting her after she got the news.

“I will miss Max tremendously. His story I will always hold dear to my heart,” she wrote.

Presley was married to Elvis from 1967 to 1973. She served as chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises, and helped establish Graceland as a popular tourist destination for those visiting Memphis.

Photo credit: Paul Archuleta/Getty Images