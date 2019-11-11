Priscilla Presley and Daughter Lisa Marie Reportedly Not Seeing Eye-to-Eye on Elvis Biopic

Despite seeming to put their rocky relationship behind them in recent months, Lisa Marie Presley and mother Priscilla are reportedly at odds again. This time, it is the biopic being produced about Elvis that has split the mother and daughter.

As has been noted, Priscilla Presley has been involved in the creative process and casting choices for the film from Moulin Rouge! director Baz Luhrmann. But that is also the prime reason why Lisa Marie Presley is reportedly concerned. For her, she sees Priscilla’s presence in the film’s story and beyond as an open door for a #MeToo moment revolving around their controversial relationship.

“With today’s climate, Lisa Marie is concerned Luhrmann will exploit that relationship, and there’ll be a huge backlash against her dad,” a source told Frame columnist A.J. Benza according to The Blast.

The big reason this is concerning for the iconic singer’s daughter is the fact that Elvis met Priscilla when she was 14, something she sees as an excuse to shame him.

Priscilla Presley sees the film and its production in the opposite manner according to The Blast. She is very hands-on with the production and helping ensure authenticity.

“I have been involved with Baz,” The elder Presley told Us Weekly according to The Blast. “He has come to my home and he has been emailing me. In fact, we’re going to be having another lunch at my home. He’s keeping me on top of everything. It’s been wonderful. He is a genius.”

The outlet reports that Lisa Marie Presley has tried to reach out to her mother and urge her not to reveal too many private details, but reportedly she’s giving her the “cold shoulder.” Luhrmann and most reports about the film indicate that Tom Hanks’ portrayal of Col. Parker will be the real focus of the film, showing the relationship between the controversial manager and a younger Elvis Presley.

Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic is set for release in 2021 according to The Blast and seems poised to join other recent music biopics that took creative liberties to tell the story of their subject, like Rocketman or Bohemian Rhapsody.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor Austin Butler is set to star as The King in the film, while Hanks will play Parker. Olivia DeJonge from M. Night Shyamalan’s The Visit will play Priscilla Presley in the film and already has the real-life version’s seal of approval. She also approves of Hanks as Parker.

“Tom Hanks can pretty much capture anybody as far as his acting ability and how professional he is and how deep and deeply involved he gets with the character,” Presley said. “I’m extremely pleased. I think that it’ll be very good.”