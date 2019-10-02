Peek Inside Priscilla Presley’s Newly Sold $3.8 Million Brentwood Home

Priscilla Presley, the ex-wife of Elvis Presley, recently sold her Brentwood, California mansion for $3.8 million, and photos from the property are giving fans a look at how Presley’s mother lived in recent years.

Presley bought the 1949-built home in 1976 for $170,000 for her mother, Ann Lillian Wagner-Beaulieu. Presley herself never lived in the home, as she lives in a gated home in Beverly Hills.

The 74-year-old Presley was married to the King of Rock and Roll from 1967 until 1973, but stayed close with Elvis until his death in 1977. She later married Marco Garibaldi from 1984 to 2006, and they are parents of Navarone Garibaldi. She is also the mother of Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie Presley. Her grandchildren include model and actress Riley Keough.

Scroll on for a look at the Brentwood mansion Presley sold earlier this month.

The home covers 2,466 square feet and includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms, according to Realtor.com and the initial listing from Hilton & Hyland. It also has a garage and 10 rooms in total. The backyard includes a pool.

It has been reported that Presley only sold the home to help Lisa Marie, who is currently facing several financial issues. A source told Radar Online Presley “would never have done this if she didn’t believe it was her daughter’s last chance.”

Lisa Marie is in the middle of divorcing husband Michael Lockwood, whom she married in 2006. In a March 2018 court filing, she claimed she was $16.7 million in debt and has sued her former manager for allegedly squandering her $100 million fortune. She accused manager Barry Seigel of selling 85 percent of her interest in Elvis Presley Enterprises.





Presley’s mother Ann is reportedly moving in with her. Although the home was in her name, Elvis reportedly bought it for her parents after Elvis and Presley divorced.

“The home, which Elvis purchased for his in-laws a few years after he divorced her, was in Priscilla’s name. Elvis was very generous, he loved Ann and Paul and wanted to give them a nice home,” an insider told Closer Weekly. “Priscilla refuses to put her loving mother in a facility, so she’s using part of the sale to give Ann long-term, top of the line home care.”

The insider continued, “Ann is moving in with Priscilla any day now and she’ll have every possible need met by Priscilla’s staff and by health care workers who will be on call for her 24/7. It breaks Priscilla’s heart because Ann was always very strong-willed and independent, and she misses Paul, who died last year, dearly. It’s very bittersweet.”

Presley is reportedly single. She has many male friends, but they are only friends.

“She’s happily single. She gets a kick out of the occasional gossip stories, the speculation out there about her dating life, but it’s not true,” a source told Closer Weekly. “She loves her male friendships — [singer] Tom Jones being a very close one… She was close to Tom and his late wife, Melinda, [and] he’s a dear friend, nothing more. Tom does get naughty sometimes and jokes about romancing Priscilla, but she couldn’t.”

A recent Radar Online report claimed that Presley is concerned Lisa Marie, 51, will meet a fate similar to Elvis. Elvis died of a heart attack in 1977 at age 42.

“Elvis’ death still pierces her heart more than 40 years later — and she will do everything in her power to ensure history does not repeat itself,” a source allegedly close to the family told Radar. “Priscilla has worried about Lisa Marie her whole life. Growing up in America’s most famous family means people have been trying to lead her astray since she was a child.”

Outside of her relationship with Elvis, Presley is also known for her acting roles. Her biggest role was Jenna Wade on the soap opera Dallas, from 1983 to 1988. She appeared in more than 140 episodes. She also starred in all three Naked Gun films with Leslie Nielsen and made appearances on Spin City and Touched By An Angel.

This year, Presley took her first acting role in 20 years, playing herself in the Hallmark Channel movie Wedding at Graceland. Presley told Good Housekeeping she believes Elvis would have approved of the film, which centered on a couple getting married at Graceland.

“Elvis loved to show off Graceland, and he would always say that he was the estate’s first tour guide,” Priscilla told Good Housekeeping. “It was a private place for him because it represented what he had achieved, but he when he wanted to expose its beauty.”

Last year marked the 50th anniversary of Elvis’ iconic ’68 comeback special Singer Presents…Elvis. In a recent interview with TVInsider, Presley said Elvis did not like the show being dubbed a “comeback.”

“He didn’t! He never thought he left,” she said. “A comeback was like he retired or came back out, and that was not how he felt. His career was about the movie business. But he wasn’t getting the films he wanted and longed for. This special was vital to his career because it opened doors for him to get back to his music and tour.”