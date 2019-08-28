Olivia Lane on Appearing on ‘Songland’: ‘I Feel Like Everybody Wins’ (Exclusive)

Olivia Lane will appear in an episode of Songland airing on Wednesday, Aug. 28. Lane was approached to be on he show, which gives songwriters their chance to have one of their songs recorded by a major artist, by the Songland producers, who were enamored with her songwriting ability.

“I’m just really, really proud and honored to be part of a show where I feel like everybody wins,” Lane told PopCulture.com. “And I think that the creators of Songland which were the creators of The Voice did a really good job in making such unique and cool show. I think being part of a first season is always really cool, because you get to see how everybody’s working things out on the show.

“TV moves so fast … But they kind of reached out; they found me just randomly,” she continued. “Fast forward, maybe four or five months, I found out on Friday I was going to be on the show I’m in L.A. on Sunday.”

Lane was happy to return to her former hometown, even if it was only for a few days.

“There are all these documents I had to sign and all these things you have to do and all these hoops you have to jump through,” Lane recounted. “But when I was there, it was a week of filming. I don’t know if I’ve told you this, but I lived in LA for six years doing acting trying to make career happen in different ways before the songwriting thing really clicked. It was just a really funny moment for me.

“I had to move to Nashville to get on these sets,” she added. “I had to go through becoming the best songwriter I could be, doing the whole artist journey to come back and actually be where I wanted to be so long ago.”

Songland includes songwriters and producers Shane McAnally, Ryan Tedder and Ester Dean, who work with the aspiring tunesmiths, as well as one musical guest, which happened to be Leona Lewis for Lane’s episde.

“The whole time I was like, this is weird,” Lane recalled. “But the show is such a fantastic opportunity you get a chance to pitch your song to a huge artist. You just have to watch and see what happens.”

Other artists who have made guest appearances on Songland include Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Black Eyed Peas‘ will.i.am., John Legend and more.

Lane’s episode of Songland airs on Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: Songland/Photo Courtesy of PFA Media