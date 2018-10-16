Watch Old Dominion Perform ‘Make It Sweet’ on ‘Ellen’

Old Dominion just performed their latest single, “Make It Sweet” on a recent episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. The song is the debut single from their upcoming, still-untitled new album.

Old Dominion’s last album, Happy Endings, was released in the summer of 2017, but the guys say they are already back at work on their next set of tunes.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are working hard on the new music,” lead singer Matthew Ramsey revealed to PopCulture.com at a recent media event. “So, we’ve got quite a bit of it done, and we’ve got something good coming. So. Yeah, we’re excited.”

Old Dominion know “Make It Sweet” will be on their third studio record, but beyond that, it’s still a work in progress.

“Well we write so many songs for it too that we never really know what we’re gonna do for it,” admitted band member Brad Tursi. “So when we get in there and go ‘let’s do this one,’ it’s kind of once again taken on a life of its own where I feel like every song is its unique little thing.”

Old Dominion might not know which songs will make it onto their next project, but they do feel certain that it will be their best album so far.

“Well the thing I notice is that everyone is much more confident in the studio,” Ramsey added. “We all feel confident in what we’re doing and the songs we’re doing and the parts we’re playing. So I think that’s gonna come across and really make those songs shine, because I think for the first time we feel pretty much at home with what we’re doing in there.”

The five-man group, who is nominated for a CMA Award for Vocal Group of the Year, did more than just perform on the award-winning talk show. The group also gave everyone in the studio audience a pass, valued at $350, to next year’s Stagecoach Festival. The three-day country music festival, held in April in Indio, California, will include a performance by Old Dominion, along with Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Sam Hunt, Cole Swindell, Lauren Alaina, Kane Brown, Russell Dickerson and more. Tickets go on sale on Oct. 19. More information can be found at StagecoachFestival.com.

Old Dominion is currently on their Happy Endings World Tour, and will then kick off their Make It Sweet Tour in 2019. Find dates at OldDominionBand.com.

Photo Credit: Getty images/Johnny Louis