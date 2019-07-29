Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Daughters Score Roles in ‘Angry Birds 2’

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban share two daughters, Sunday, 11, and Faith, 8, and it seems the two girls have caught the acting bug from their famous mom.

PEOPLE reports that the sisters earned voice roles in the upcoming children’s animated film Angry Birds 2, which arrives in theaters in August. Sunday and Faith play a pair of hatchlings, with a clip shared by the outlet giving fans a listen at the girls in action, with their voices heard as the hatchlings come under attack by the mean green piggies. To fight back, the older birds trigger a tidal wave that puts an island underwater. Sunday and Faith teamed up with Gal Gadot’s daughter Alma Varsano and Viola Davis’ daughter Genesis Tennon for the part.

Angry Birds 2 is the sequel to 2016’s Angry Birds movie and stars Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones and Bill Hader. The movie follows a group of birds who set out to rescue the hatchlings they lost, Beatrice (Faith), Lily (Sunday) and Vivi (Genesis Tennon).

Sunday and Faith were also recently revealed to be extras in HBO’s Big Little Lies, which just wrapped up its second season and starred Kidman.

“You see them fleetingly in the classroom scenes,” their mom told Ellen DeGeneres. “There’s something wonderful about bringing your children to work, and them seeing what you do, and them being a part of it, and being interested in curious and feeling like it’s theirs as well.”

Kidman previously opened up about her youngest children’s artistic sensibilities in an interview with Vanity Fair, sharing that Sunday plays the piano and Faith the violin. The Oscar winner also revealed that Sunday and her friends recently filmed their own hospital drama, though Kidman wasn’t sure whether either child would eventually enter the entertainment industry.

“You can’t really get kids into anything, I’ve realized,” she said. “You can push them a bit, but motivation is a really hard thing. I mean, nobody motivated me to be an actor; if anything they tried to deter me.”

While the 52-year-old is extremely private when it comes to her daughters, she did share a photo of the girls hugging her ahead of the Big Little Lies season premiere in New York City. While the girls’ faces aren’t visible in the snap, the sisters are squeezing their mom tight as the Oscar winner smiles at the camera.

“I am nothing without the love of my family,” Kidman wrote.

