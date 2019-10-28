Ned LeDoux’s 2-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Choking Accident

Country singer Ned LeDoux‘s 2-year-old daughter, Haven, has passed away after a choking accident, with the family sharing the devastating news on Sunday, Oct. 27.

A press release stated that paramedics were called to the family’s northeast Kansas home on Oct. 20. They arrived quickly but attempts to resuscitate Haven were unsuccessful.

A post shared on LeDoux’s Facebook page confirmed that Haven passed away on Oct. 20.

“It is with great sadness that Ned & Morgan inform friends and fans that their two year old daughter Haven passed away on October 20th due to a tragic choking accident in the home,” the message read. “The LeDoux family appreciates your love and support and is requesting privacy at this time.”

LeDoux’s last Instagram post of his daughter was shared on Sept. 15, when he celebrated her second birthday.

“Turned the big #2 today! Happy to be home for this special day,” the proud dad wrote alongside a photo of Haven wearing a pink t-shirt and standing at a table covered in a pink tablecloth and several sweet treats. “What a character this one.”

LeDoux and his wife, Morgan, have been married for 11 years, and the couple also shares son Bronson. They live in the Flint Hills of northeast Kansas.

LeDoux is the son of country singer and rodeo star Chris LeDoux, who passed away in 2005. Garth Brooks named the singer in his debut single, “Much Too Young (To Feel This Damn Old)” and recorded “Good Ride Cowboy” shortly after Chris’ death. Ned began playing drums with his father’s band, Western Underground, in 1998 and released his first EP, Forever a Cowboy, in 2016. He released his first album, Sagebrush, in 2017, and his sophomore album, Next in Line, will be released on Nov. 8.

