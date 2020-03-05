Nashville Tornado: How Miranda Lambert Is Aiding Relief Efforts

In the wake of the damage caused by a tornado in Nashville, Tennessee, early Tuesday morning, several celebrities have sent their condolences to the city and its residents. Miranda Lambert has done one better and is on the ground helping to aid in relief efforts, specifically, animals displaced by the storm. On Wednesday, the country singer posted a photo to her Instagram where she details the work she’s doing through her charity endeavor, Mutt Nation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Mar 4, 2020 at 2:37pm PST

“Metro Animal Care & Control is working hard to help animals impacted by the Tornado in Nashville,” Lambert wrote. “[Mutt Nation] and I are supporting their efforts and appreciate y’all doing anything you can to help fur babies in need, too!” She also added the hashtag, “#NashvilleStrong.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also posted the same message to her Twitter, and also included the link where people can help out the animal shelter with some desperately-needed supplies.

As The Washington Post reported on Wednesday, 24 people are dead, though that number is expected to rise as dozens of people are still missing and unaccounted for.

On Wednesday, both Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood made a joint statement to their respective Instagram accounts, which included a photo of The Basement East, a music venue that was one of about 40 buildings destroyed by the tornado.

“Seeing the responses ‘I’m here for you,’ ‘Do you need a place to stay?’” their posts read. “This community comes together to take care of its own. So proud to be part of the family we call Nashville. All of our love and strength to those who have lost so much.”

Dolly Parton, a music icon who also calls Nashville home, tweeted out a video on Tuesday reassuring her fellow residents of Music City.

“Well I’m here on the job today, because as they say, the show must go on,” Parton said in the clip. “But we had a lot of damage out in our area; I know a lot of Nashville was devastated with the storms. I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope your family’s OK, and your property’s going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lives back on. I just wanted you to know you’re being thought of, and we love you.”