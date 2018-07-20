‘Nashville’ Sisters Lennon and Maisy Stella Look Forward to Next Chapter

Lennon and Maisy Stella, real-life sisters who play siblings Maddie and Daphne on the TV show Nashville, pretty much grew up in the public eye. Both children when the show started, their childhood was captured on the series, in front of millions of fans.

“It definitely has its parts that can be difficult, like having all of your awkward phases documented,” Lennon tells CMT.

“I really don’t even remember filming Season One because I was so young!” Maisy adds. “As far as I can remember, my everyday life was on that show. But I never even felt like I was working, it was just so fun for me.”

The Stellas feel fortunate to have spent their formative years in front of the camera, even though they realize their situation is unique.

“We lucked out. It’s really rare — that’s not always how it goes,” Lennon says. “Obviously, having your sister with you is just the dream. We’re just so close, so it was the perfect setup. Having Maisy there was the best part of it, and having all that documented, you and your sister from age eight and 12 to 14 and 18 is incredible.”

Maisy might be only 14 years old, but she already understands the importance and significance of a show like Nashville.

“I was very proud to be a part of something that touches on subjects that are controversial, I guess you could say,” says Maisy. “Especially in the South … to have a show about Nashville, which is wonderful but still is a part of the South, and have an openly gay character on a show, amongst other things. That’s the thing that makes me feel most accomplished.”

Both talented singers, who performed as Lennon & Maisy before joining the Nashville cast, Lennon has already kicked off her music career, signing a record deal and working on her debut album. But although the Canadian natives will, for the first time ever, pursue different interests, they remain each other’s biggest cheerleaders.

“I’m going to stick to acting,” Maisy says. Still, chances are both young women will always remain involved in each other’s professional lives.

“Lennon is my favorite person in the entire world. I live for her, I love her so much. She is my best friend,” Maisy maintains. “We have never gone through any stage of jealousy or competition or anything like that at all. Words cannot describe how excited I am that she’s doing music.”

Nashville will air its final episode on July 26.

