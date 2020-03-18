Nashville Postpones St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Over Coronavirus Outbreak

The St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon event is being postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The race, which was to be held on April 25, included the full marathon, a half-marathon, a 6.15 mile race, a 5K, a one-mile run and a Doggie Dash, and will all be postponed until a later date.

“With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and based on the direction and recommendations of public health agencies and local authorities in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & ½ Marathon, originally scheduled for April 25-26, 2020 has been postponed,” representatives for the event said in a statement. “The new 2020 event date, which is currently being finalized with local officials, will be communicated as soon as possible.

“Participants that are registered for the event will receive an email in the coming days with further details,” the statement continued. “In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing participants with an exceptional event experience in the future.”

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce were scheduled to co-headline a concert held after the race. Both of them have been off the road, as tours continue to postpone dates due to the outbreak, although they seem to be making the best out of the situation.

“Happy Quarantining!” Pearce wrote on social media. “What are y’all doing to pass the time? (Yes, he’s wearing eye patches).”

“Forced eye patches haha,” Ray commented. “I honestly don’t know what day it is.”

All of the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon events scheduled for the next several weeks, including ones in Oaxaca, Mexico, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Madrid, Spain will all be rescheduled for a date in the future. Updates to the Nashville event will be posted on the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon website as available.

No word yet when Ray and Pearce will return to the road. Ray was scheduled to perform at several fairs and festivals, while Pearce planned on being on the road with Old Dominion.

Photo Credit: Getty / Al Bello