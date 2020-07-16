Morgan Wallen Shares New Photo of 'Sleepy' Son Indie

Morgan Wallen is continuing to share photos of his newborn son, Indigo "Indie" Wilder, with fans, using Instagram on Tuesday to post a new snap of his sleeping baby boy. The "Chasin' You" singer uploaded a selfie he snapped with his son peacefully sleeping in his arms, captioning the moment, "Little sleepy guy."

Wallen had turned off the comments on his initial post with baby Indie, but his new snap quickly filled with congratulations from his friends and fans including Cole Swindell, Jordan Davis, Diplo and more. He also shared a brief update on his Instagram Story, telling fans that he was in the studio working on new music. "I had a busy past couple weeks as y'all know, everything's good," he said.

Wallen first introduced fans to his son on Monday, posting a photo of himself holding Indie at the hospital and writing that he was a "changed man" since his son's birth. "Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it's not," he shared. "This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by. You are. You are a gift and this tough year just made sense. I’ll be the Dad you deserve as well as the co-parent your mother deserves. Since you were born, I know that every decision I make will be with you in mind. I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

The 27-year-old told fans that he is "glad" that he is now able to share this news with them. "I didn't know what being a dad would feel like, honestly have been a little scared," he admitted. "But it’s the coolest damn feeling, and I'm ready for whatever God has planned for me and my little guy. He’s healthy and happy and while I'm typing this I’m getting in the truck to go hold him right now. Thank you for all the love and prayers. Thank you to my friends and family who have called and texted me letting me know how happy they are for me and that I have their support. I can’t wait to see him hook into his first big one."

Wallen shares Indie with ex KT Smith, though he has not publicly mentioned her in his posts about Indie. Smith documented her pregnancy on her own Instagram page and is now letting her followers in on her life as a new mom.