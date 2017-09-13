Fans Get First Listen of Montgomery Gentry’s New Song

Ahead of singer and songwriter Troy Gentry's memorial service on Friday, fans are getting a first listen of a new track from his country duo, Montgomery Gentry.

On Thursday morning, Montgomery Gentry fans were surprised with an announcement that a new song from the platinum-selling pair would be released Friday.

Titled, "Better Me," the track made its way across radio stations Thursday, including SiriusXM's The Highway. The XM radio station shared news of new music with an announcement made to their Facebook page, alongside a collection of photos from their studio visits.

"This morning we are celebrating the life of our dear friend and brother, Troy Gentry," The Highway's DJ, Storme Warren wrote. "We are proud to bring you the brand new song 'Better Me' by Montgomery Gentry. Music truly is life's best medicine. For those asking, it will be available this Friday."

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts on the new track, with many on Facebook thanking the station.

"I listened to the song this morning when you first played it," Shelley Khorami of Washington wrote. "Very touching and I felt that through this song he was the real deal type of guy…we will always have a piece of him to remember through his music."

Another fan wrote how the song gave them "goosebumps," while others were touched by the gesture that Gentry's bandmate, Eddie Montgomery would want to honor his memory by releasing the new track.

Others took to Twitter to share their thoughts as well.

Rest in Paradise Troy.... This song is special and taking the message to heart. ❤🙏@bobbybonesshow #betterme — Tami Z holla at me (@zawiskit) September 13, 2017

Better Me by @mgunderground..there are no words to describe how amazing this song is! @SXMTheHighway #RIPTroyGentry #MontgomeryGentry — Kendra Lee (@kendra_flint) September 13, 2017

Montgomery Gentry was putting the final additions for a new album celebrating their 20th anniversary amid news of Gentry's untimely passing. The 50-year-old father of two, died Sept. 8 when his helicopter crashed at the Flying W Airport in Medford, New Jersey, just hours before his scheduled performance at the same airport and resort.

Photo credit: Getty / Rick Diamond, Getty / Michael Loccisano

