Miranda Lambert’s MuttNation Returns to CMA Fest

Miranda Lambert‘s MuttNation Foundation is heading to CMA Fest for the third year in a row, aiming to unite rescue animals with new owners at the annual music festival in Nashville.

The organization has partnered with Nashville Humane Association and will have animals available for adoption from 11:00 to 3:00 PM. at the MuttNation rig located inside the Music City Center each day. The festival begins on Thursday, June 7 and will run through June 10.

“MuttNation’s mission is to promote the adoption of shelter pets, spay & neuter, and to let everyone know why these things are so important. Since country music fans are the most passionate people out there, CMA Fest is a great place to accomplish these goals,” Lambert said in a statement.

The singer is mom to eight rescue dogs herself and is familiar with the instant bond that forms between an owner and their new furry friend upon adoption.

“And it’s the world’s best feeling when you make the perfect match between a rescue and a new owner, knowing it’s creating such an incredible bond that will grow deeper and stronger every day,” she said. “It just fills my heart with happiness to be part of something so special.”

In addition to the animals, Lambert’s mom, Bev Lambert, will be on site to take photos with each adopting family. There will also be a one-of-a-kind MuttNation branded Epiphone guitar signed by Lambert at the festival, and fans can enter to win the guitar via online raffle through CrowdRise.

Over the past two years, more than 100 shelter dogs have been rescued by country music fans at CMA Fest with MuttNation’s support.

Last year, Lambert told the crowd of more than 1000 MuttNation “citizens” gathered during the festival, that they would know when they found the right dog, and that “your dog will come to you.”

While Lambert isn’t performing at CMA Fest this year, she is nominated for an award during the CMT Music Awards on June 6, which take place in Nashville. Lambert earned a nod for Female Video of the Year for her performance of her song “Tin Man” at the 2017 ACM Awards.

Photo Credit: Becky Fluke