Miranda Lambert’s 8 Wildest Moments

Miranda Lambert has inspired her fair share of headlines in her epic country music career.

The singer has won awards for her music, sold out legendary venues and shared unforgettable moments with her beloved fans. Lambert has also raised eyebrows with some tabloid-worthy moments that have made her even more relatable to her fanbase.

From her most memorable performances to her biggest takedowns, take a look at some of Miranda Lambert‘s wildest moments.

Salad Debacle

The “Vice” singer returned to the tabloids this week after she reportedly dumped a salad on a woman after she was involved in a heated exchange at a Nashville restaurant.

According to TMZ, Lambert was eating with her mom and a family friend at Stoney river Steakhouse when an older man started to pick a fight with her friend. The situation got Lambert heated and she proceeded to walk over to the man’s wife and dumping a salad on her.

Police responded to the restaurant, though no report was filed. Lambert has not publicly commented on the altercation.

Eric Church

The country icon is not one to stay silent when people come after those she loves.

Singer Eric Church famously criticized reality TV judges back in 2012, telling Rolling Stone: “If I was concerned about my legacy, there’s no f—ing way I would ever sit there [and be a reality-show judge].”

The comments stirred the pot with The Voice coach and beloved country singer Blake Shelton and his then wife Lambert, who took to Twitter to call him out.

“Thanks Eric Church for saying I’m not a real artist. Or @kelly_clarkson, @carrieunderwood [and] @KeithUrban. You’re welcome for the tour in 2010.”

The uproar quickly led to Church’s people to issue a public apology for his comment.

‘Falling in Love’

Long before Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were The Voice‘s “it” couple, Shelton and Lambert were country music’s love story. The pair met when Shelton was still married, but the heart wants what it wants.

She and Shelton performed “You’re the Reason God Made Oklahoma” in 2005 and their love burst out from there.

“I’ve never had that kind of experience with anybody,” Shelton later said on VH1’s Behind the Music. “I was a married guy, you know? Looking back on that, I was falling in love with her, right there on stage.”

The couple insisted that they did not start seeing each other until Shelton filed for divorce in 2006, and the rest is history.

Feud with Ashton

The Ranch star Ashton Kutcher caught Lambert’s critical eye after he infamously dressed like a “goober” for the 2012 ACM awards.

“Was Ashton Kutcher making fun of country or is it just me? Watching it back now and I’m kinda wondering,” she wrote on Twitter at the time.

Kutcher responded to the comment writing: “I Am One Of The biggest country Music fans you’ve ever met. Wasn’t making fun at all. … btw congratulations again.”

The pair seemed to make amends later that year, when they were photographed together at the Kentucky Derby.

Chris Brown Takedown

Lambert added her voice to the choir of people criticizing Chris Brown after he physically attacked his then-girlfriend Rihanna, leading to a Twitter war.

After the heated Twitter interaction, the singer took her feud to the stage, where she held a “Take Notes Chris Brown” sign and said: “Where I come from, beating up on a woman is never O.K. … so that’s why my daddy taught me early on in life how to use a shotgun.”

Divorce

Following a long romance, a magical wedding in 2011 and countless collaborations, Lambert and Shelton’s relationship ended up confirming all the separation rumors that revolved their marriage.

The couple frequently spoke up about tabloids making up stories about their relationship and speculating trouble behind the scenes. However it wasn’t until July 20, 2015 that the couple announced their divorce.

“Like, Miranda and I didn’t have any kids, and we had a prenuptial agreement, or whatever we had,” Shelton said on The Bobby Bones Show. “So, it was like once we filed for divorce…it was like a nine- or 10-day waiting period until it’s over. Even if we knew of rumblings and rumors started coming out, they would just be that. By the time anybody knew anything, it was over. It was done.”

Evan Felker

Since her divorce, Lambert has been romantically linked to other musicians, but her relationship with Evan Felker made the most headlines in 2018.

Rumors swirled of Lambert and the Turnpike Troubadours performer getting together, bringing controversy with them as the singer was technically still married to estranged wife Staci Felker at the time. Evan reportedly filed for divorce in February as his band was opening Lambert’s Livin Like Hippies tour.

The drama intensified following reports that Lambert was still technically seeing ex-boyfriend Anderson East when things with Evan heated up. Lambert never publicly addressed the controversy at the time, though it kept the tabloids on her trail for a few weeks.

Introducing Pistol Annies

Lambert joined forces with Ashley Monroe and Angaleena Presley for the American country music girl group Pistol Annies.

First debuting in 2011, the music group has become a beloved act releasing the hit singles “Hell on Heels” and “Annie Up.” Lambert is currently performing with the Annies following the release of their latest album, Interstate Gospel. The group’s next concert appearance will be for the Loretta Lynn: All-Star Birthday Concert on April 1 in Nashville.