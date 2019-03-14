Miranda Lambert Makes Surprise Appearance in Nashville to Perform With Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert made a surprise appearance at Maren Morris‘ Nashville show, as part of her Girl: The World Tour, on Tuesday, March 13. Lambert and frequent songwriter and collaborator Natalie Hemby, walked on stage at the Ryman Auditorium about halfway through Morris’ set, earning an immediate standing ovation from the crowd.

“Maren is the best. She asked for a deep cut,” Lambert gushed before the trio launched into “Virginia Bluebell,” from Lambert’s 2009 Revolution album.

After the song, Morris recalled a time early in her career, when she performed with Lambert and quickly became a fan, and a friend.

“Fun fact: One of the first times I ever sang with Miranda, we were at City Winery or something,” she recounted. “I sang my song, and you just jumped right in, which was so cool.”

“I love this song,” Lambert interjected. “I love Maren Morris.”

“Natalie and I wrote this a few years ago, and it ended up being the title track on Hero,” continued Morris, “and we’re going to do a little three-part on it. This is called ‘I Wish I Was.’”

“I Wish I Was,” which says, “I’m not the hero in the story / I’m not the girl that gets the glory / ‘Cause you’re looking for true love / And I’m not the one / But I wish, but I wish I was,” was one of a few songs from Hero that Morris performed. In addition to tracks from her latest GIRL album, Morris also sang songs like “80s Mercedes” and “I Could Use a Love Song.”

Lambert wasn’t the only surprise guest during the concert. Recent Grammy Awards winner Brandi Carlile also joined Morris on stage, to sing their GIRL collaboration, “Common.” Lambert and Hemby returned to the stage at the end of the night, along with tour opener Cassadee Pope, to sing Morris’ debut single, “My Church.”

Morris’ concert wasn’t the first time Lambert made a surprise appearance at a Nashville show. She previously shocked the crowd at Dierks Bentley’s concert at Bridgestone Arena in February, by joining Bentley and Keith Urban on stage to sing a medley of country classics.

Although Lambert has spent the last several years living in Nashville, her appearance is all the more surprising since she recently wed New York City police officer, Brendan McLoughlin. The couple is reportedly dividing their time between the Big Apple and Music City.

Photo Credit: Getty images/John Shearer