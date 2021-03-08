Miranda Lambert Shares a First Look at Her New Nashville Bar, Casa Rosa

✖

It was announced last week that Miranda Lambert will become the first female artists to have their name attached to a bar in downtown Nashville, and the singer has now shared a first look at her upcoming establishment, Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa. On Monday, March 8, Lambert posted a photo giving fans a look at what they can expect from the bar, which includes a pink logo featuring two crossed guns with wings, a tattoo Lambert has on her arm.

A number of the other celebrity-fronted bars on Lower Broadway have memorabilia from their titular stars inside, and Lambert's looks to be no different, with her photo featuring a selection of framed memorabilia including costumes and a guitar. The bar's logo also shares that the restaurant will be a Tex-Mex cantina. "Casa Rosa Tex-Mex Cantina opening in 2021 in downtown Nashville," the Texas native shared in her caption. "I’m so excited I’ll have a honky tonk with my name on it! Tacos, tequila and tufted pink booths...what else can a girl ask for?! This place is special to me and I’m happy to be representing the ladies here in Music City. See y’all down there @casarosanashville soon!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert)

Casa Rosa's official Instagram account added that the establishment will be "A little taste of Texas in Tennessee." In a second post, the account shared, "Casa Rosa is a four-level bar & restaurant that reflects @mirandalambert’s passion for Tex-Mex and live music. In between dining on scrumptious tacos and tequila, you’ll be able to check out some of Miranda’s most important and recognized memorabilia!" Miranda Lambert's Casa Rosa set to open in 2021 in partnership with TC Restaurant Group and will be located at 308 Broadway.

"In true Miranda Lambert fashion, the two-time Grammy Award winning artist will make history in 2021 by partnering with TC Restaurant Group to become the first female country star to have a bar and restaurant on Broadway in Nashville, Tennessee," TC Restaurant Group said in a statement to the Nashville Business Journal. "TC Restaurant Group and Miranda Lambert are excited to release more details in the coming week."

Casa Rosa will join a number of other artist-fronted establishments on Lower Broadway including Luke Bryan's bar, Luke's 32 Bridge Food + Drink, Florida Georgia Line's FGL House, Blake Shelton's Ole Red, Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop Bar, Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row, John Rich's Redneck Riviera and Alan Jackson's AJ's Good Time Bar.