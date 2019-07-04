Miranda Lambert Reveals Why She Wanted Maren Morris, Other Female Artists on the Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour

Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars 2019 tour lineup came together “organically” and it was not a conscious decision to only include female artists, Lambert said in a new interview.

Lambert told Rolling Stone she just focused on picking artists she loves and ones who are “cool right now.” Being available for the planned fall dates also helped.

“There are all these factors when you put a tour together,” Lambert said. “I started naming artists and I thought, maybe it would be cool to do all girls because [Maren Morris] is inspiring me, she’s kicking ass. And I love Elle King.”

“Then thinking about new artists, I always try and bring a young female singer-songwriter, so then having Caylee Hammack and Tenille Townes, who are all beasts in their own way. It came together organically,” she explained.

Lambert went on to explain how important it is to help young artists like Hammack and Townes, who are hungry for a chance to showcase their talents.

“Someone has to give you that shot to be in the right place at the right time,” she said. “I know how that feels. I lived in that lost world for a long time, just trying to get seen by enough people to start making a buzz.”

Lambert continued, “If you give someone a platform, that usually will take off. If I can be a small part of that, I will always try to be.”

Lambert announced the Pink Guitars tour in April. Along with Morris and King joining her on select dates, Lambert’s Pistol Annies bandmates Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe will be on the tour. Ashley McBryde is also tagging along.

“I’m inspired by all these girls, especially the young girls; they keep my fire going. You see it in their eyes, and it just gets me going,” Lambert told Pollstar in May. “Everybody has their own swagger and their own style, so this is going to be a night of some really badass music.”

At that time, Lambert stressed she did not go out of her way to create a tour of just female artists.

“When we looked at this line-up, here’s a bunch of badass girls rolling down the road, playing music, drinking beer, having fun and enjoying the fans,” Lambert said at the time. “Every single one of them knows who she is; they’re all out making the music that comes from that.”

The Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars tour kicks off on Sept. 13 and 14 in Uncasville, Connecticut and continues through Nov. 23 in Greensboro, North Carolina. Lambert also has a handful of summer dates, starting with a performance at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California on July 17.

Photo credit: Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2019/FilmMagic for ACM