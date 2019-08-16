Miranda Lambert Reveals Track List for Upcoming ‘Wildcard’ Album

Miranda Lambert just announced her seventh studio album, Wildcard, would be released on Nov. 1, and now we know the 14 songs that will be included on the record! In a post on her Instagram Story, Lambert listed all of the tunes that would be on Wildcard, including her duet, “Too Pretty for Prison,” which she sings with Maren Morris.

“This new record has so many little details on it that become my favorites every time I listen, but one of those details is a fellow Texan and labelmate,” Lambert told iHeartRadio. “My friend Maren Morris sang on a song with me that I also wrote with The Love Junkies, and I knew from the second we were writing it that I would love to have Maren on it. It popped in my head right away before the song was even done.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, I asked her to come in and sing on it,” she continued. “It’s such a girl anthem. It’s called ‘Too Pretty For Prison,’ and it was actually inspired by Karen Fairchild. We were having a wine night and I always tell all of my friends leaving, ‘Don’t leave if you’ve been drinking, because you’re too pretty for prison.’ So, thanks Karen, for sharing that wine bottle with me and for taking an Uber.”

Lambert drew a lot of different influences for Wildcard, both from her personal life, after marrying New York City police officer Brendan McLoughlin and spending time in the Big Apple, and from artists outside of the country genre.

“This record has a lot of little rock ‘n’ roll influences in it,” Lambert told Billboard. “I think spending a lot of time in New York City kind of brought that into my art. I’ve also been on a huge rock ‘n’ roll kick lately. I’ve been on a Fleetwood Mac, Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin kick, so I think some of that’s reflected as well.”

See a complete tracklist for Wildcard below. Lambert has already dropped “Bluebird,” “Locomotive,” “Mess With My Head,” and her current single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash.” Pre-order Wildcard at MirandaLambert.com.

Wildcard Track List:

1. White Trash

2. Mess With My Head

3. It All Comes Out in the Wash

4. Settling Down

5. Holy Water

6. Way Too Pretty For Prison (with Maren Morris)

7. Locomotive

8. Bluebird

9. How Dare You Love

10. Fire Escape

11. Pretty Bitchin’

12. Tequila Does

13. Track Record

14. Dark Bars

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jason Kempin