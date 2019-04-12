Miranda Lambert ‘Can’t Wait’ to Have Pistol Annies on Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour

Miranda Lambert is eager to kick off her upcoming Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour, if only so she can spend time with her Pistol Annies bandmates, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe.

“The further I get, the further I go, this #InterstateGospel is saving my soul…” Lambert wrote in a post on social media, sharing the video for Pistol Annies’ single, “Interstate Gospel.” “Can’t wait to have my soul sisters the Pistol Annies on the #RoadsideBarsandPinkGuitars tour fall! Tickets on sale Friday, 4/12.”

Lambert announced her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour last week, one day after sharing a cryptic social media post, teasing something new. The 35-year-old will be joined on the road by Pistol Annies for all dates, along with a rotating list of opening acts that includes Maren Morris, Elle King, Caylee Hammack, Tenille Townes and Ashley McBryde.

“I’m so excited and honored to be on tour with some of my favorite artists, who each inspire me in a different way,” Lambert said of the tour. “Maren Morris is a fiery fellow Texas girl that isn’t afraid to take a risk and be who she is. Elle King is a brave, confident and unapologetic artist who is honest about her life and uses it for her art.

“My fellow Pistol Annies are not only some of my best friends and writing partners, but also make me want to be a better artist every time we take the stage together. Tenille, Ashley and Caylee are all women who have something to say and they do it their own way. They are the next generation of fearless female artists and I’m so thrilled to share a stage with them.”

Lambert will likely have new music when she kicks off her tour, since she just revealed she was back in the studio, working on the follow-up to her 2016 The Weight of These Wings record.

“I feel like I’m taking some risks and not being afraid,” Lambert told The Tennessean. “I’m going into fearless mode musically and heart wise. I feel like they go hand-in-hand. I’m jumping out there and taking risks, and I feel good about it. I’m going in and we’re making it, and we’re putting it out as fast as we can.”

Lambert will kick off her Roadside Bars & Pink Guitars Tour on Sept. 13, in Uncasville, Connecticut. Find a list of all of Lambert’s tour dates by visiting her website.

